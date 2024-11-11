Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge critiques the BJP for societal division and introduces the MVA’s new manifesto, focusing on welfare, job creation, women’s rights, and healthcare, with promises like caste census and loan waivers.

MVA leaders presenting the manifesto on Sunday. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said it wasn’t his party and allies who divided society, but it was the BJP that had already split the communities by adopting ‘Manusmriti’. He spoke after the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi’s (MVAs) manifesto—Maharashtra Nama—was released in Mumbai on Sunday. Kharge was commenting on PM Narendra Modi’s poll pitch ‘Ek hai toh safe hai’ and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath’s ‘Baten he to katenge’ slogan.

The manifesto that reflected the inclusion of MVA’s all-partner agenda ran into many pages and things to be done in the first 100 days of government. Kharge said the five guarantees that were given already, and the additional manifesto, were not difficult to implement financially because the new MVA government will have the fiscal capacity to manage them without putting the state treasury under stress.

“You have already divided the communities by adopting Manusmriti. Who will you cut now? Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi laid their lives for the country’s unity. We want the nation united,” Kharge said, adding that the Congress’ promise of conducting a caste census was taken wrongly by the BJP.

He said the caste census would be conducted not to divide society, but to know the exact information about the jobs, economic profile and social status among other things. “We will plan what can be done based on the caste census data,” he said.

Kharge called out Modi for seeking votes saying that the BJP had appointed Dalits and Adivasis as the presidents. “He (Modi) says this in public meetings, which is against the Constitution,” he said, adding that the Congress and others never mentioned Modi’s caste because all castes and communities were with all parties.

“Modi should say how many SCs and STs are in his cabinet and how many of them have been given important ministries. All of them are powerless. But in the UPA governments, we had powerful ministers from all sections of the society,” he stated.

In addition to five guarantees, promises made include R3,000 per month for women, free travel on state transport buses, farm loan waiver up to Rs 3 lakh, Rs 50,000 assistance for regularly servicing loans, caste census to be conducted, to remove a 50 per cent cap on reservations, health insurance of Rs 25 lakh and free of cost medicine, Rs 4000 per month allowance for unemployed youth, and immediate measures to control prices of essential goods. The MVA has also promised five LPG cylinders at Rs 500 each per year, the Nirbhaya Act to check crimes against women, 100 units of free electricity for those who consume up to 300 units per month, new industrial policy, recruitment for 2.5 lakh government jobs and elections to local self bodies including 27 municipal corporations.

The manifesto focuses on sectors such as women, children and farmers’ welfare, healthcare, industry, business, employment, social justice, people’s welfare, urban development, good governance, pride of Maharashtra, and youth and education.

Salient features of the MVA manifesto

Recruitment for 2.5 lakh positions in the state government

MPSC (Maharashtra Public Service Commission) exam schedules to be announced, with results declared in 45 days

Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Scheme to be extended to cover all diseases and accidents

Dedicated ministry for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs)

Small shopkeepers and businesses to be charged domestic electricity rates

Caste-based census to be conducted in Maharashtra

Each newly announced corporation representing various social groups will immediately receive an initial fund of R100 crore

Immediate measures to control prices of essential goods

Monthly waiver of up to 100 units on electricity bills for consumers using up to 300 units

Prepaid electricity meter scheme will be reviewed considering consumer opposition

Restoration of old pension scheme for government employees

A ‘State Urban Commission’ to be established to address challenges of urbanisation, provide strategic direction

An authority to address climate change threats, implement necessary measures will be created

Timetables for local self-government elections will be announced

Action plan to complete the pending Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial at Chaityabhoomi, Dadar, within set deadlines

Orders issued by Mahayuti government regarding land allocations to private institutions and individuals will be reviewed

Loans of up to R5 lakh at low interest rates to women

Clean and conveniently located public restrooms for women will be set up

Roadmap for implementing concept of safe cities for women, children, senior citizens and the disabled

‘Maharashtra Millet Mission’ will be implemented to safeguard farmers and address climate challenges

Milk prices will be set annually, considering production costs for dairy farmers

Jobs for 12.5 lakh unemployed individuals over the next five years

To make Maharashtra addiction-free, using art and sports therapy to achieve this goal

A new education policy for Maharashtra, with a gradual increase in budget for education to reach 6 per cent

Policy for universal healthcare rights by strengthening public health services

To equip district hospitals with full facilities to ensure easy access to healthcare services

To gradually raise healthcare budget to 8 per cent as per national health policy

To ensure that disabled, marginalised and LGBTQIA+ become a part of the mainstream

To achieve 12 per cent growth rate in industry and a 15 per cent growth rate in the service sector

To provide R1 crore in funding for innovative startups

To establish exclusive industrial zones for women entrepreneurs

R1 crore grant to entrepreneurs from OBC, SC, ST and VJNT communities

To open special offices in Europe, US, the Gulf and East Asia to attract foreign investment in Maharashtra

To promote a ‘work from hometown’ policy

End contract-based employment in government services

Develop ‘Happy Cities’ across the state encompassing public participation, parks, playgrounds and clean public spaces and strive for a clean, green and pollution-free Maharashtra

To expand Maharashtra’s current forest cover from 17 per cent to 25 per cent with a focus on urban forest expansion