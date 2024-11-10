Breaking News
Mumbai: Fourteen-year-old slits mom’s throat
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Marathi vs Marathi showdown in 44 per cent seats
Congress CMs counter BJP’s charge of non-fulfilment of poll promises
Mumbai: Man rapes, strangles 2-year-old step-daughter
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: Panel to curb rabies in jackals
Supreme Court scraps revival plan for Jet Airways
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > India News > Article > INDIA alliance misguided people during Lok Sabha elections by spreading lies UP CM Yogi Adityanath

INDIA alliance misguided people during Lok Sabha elections by spreading lies: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Updated on: 10 November,2024 10:45 AM IST  |  Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh)
ANI |

Top

Addressing a gathering here, he also lashed out at Congress and its INDIA alliance partners over the resolution passed by Jammu and Kashmir Assembly for restoration of special status

INDIA alliance misguided people during Lok Sabha elections by spreading lies: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath. File pic

Listen to this article
INDIA alliance misguided people during Lok Sabha elections by spreading lies: UP CM Yogi Adityanath
x
00:00

Referring to BJP's victory in the Haryana assembly polls, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that Congress and its INDIA alliance partners misguided the people during the Lok Sabha elections "by spreading lies" and people have understood it now.


Addressing a gathering here, he also lashed out at Congress and its INDIA alliance partners over the resolution passed by Jammu and Kashmir Assembly for restoration of special status.


"... The mandate of Haryana was a warning for the Congress-INDIA Alliance. They misguided the people during the Lok Sabha elections by spreading lies. But now the people have understood that they are playing with the emotions of the people... The Congress-INDI Alliance got exposed when they passed a resolution in the J&K assembly, to restore Article 370," he said.


The BJP could not perform to its expectations in Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year with Samajwadi Party winning the maximum number of seats.

The Chief Minister said BR Ambedkar never wanted Article 370 to be a part of the Indian constitution.

"But Congress made it happen and the country had to pay the price for it by facing terrorism," he said.

He said Kashmiri Pandits were forced to migrate.

He said Modi government abrogated Article 370 and is seeking to create a sense of security among people.

Earlier in the day, CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the third edition of National Book Trust (NBT) India's Anushthan Gomti Book Festival 2024 in Lucknow.

The Gomti Book Festival is being organised at Lucknow's River Front Park from November 9 to 17.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

yogi adityanath india congress bharatiya janata party national news India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK