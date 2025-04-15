Breaking News
India’s Got Latent row: Maharashtra Cyber again questions Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia

Updated on: 15 April,2025 05:11 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

The Maharashtra Cyber had summoned Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia for the third time to record their statements, an official said

The Maharashtra Cyber officials on Tuesday conducted a second round of questioning of Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia in connection with the India’s Got Latent row, official sources said.


"The Maharashtra Cyber had summoned Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia for the third time on Tuesday to record their statements. Both appeared at the Maharashtra Cyber office to record their statements," an official said.


Last month, YouTuber Samay Raina had appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber in connection with the ongoing investigation into his controversial YouTube show, India’s Got Latent.


The case pertains to allegations of promoting obscenity and vulgar content through the show, which has sparked widespread debate.

The controversy had intensified last month after an FIR was filed against multiple individuals linked to the show including Samay Raina, YouTubers Ashish Chanchlani, Ranveer Allahbadia, and others.

The Maharashtra Cyber had in February also questioned Ranveer Allahabadi and Ashish Chanchlani after they appeared before the officials in Navi Mumbai to record their statements in connection with the India's got latent row.

Further details are awaited.

 

