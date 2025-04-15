Breaking News
Mumbai-Manmad Panchvati Express becomes first train in India to have an ATM onboard

Updated on: 15 April,2025 05:44 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

According to officials, the ATM has been installed in an AC chair car coach of the express service and will soon be made available to passengers. The kiosk, provided by the Bank of Maharashtra. has been installed at the rear end of the coach, in a cubicle typically used as a small make-shift pantry space

The machine is protected by a shutter door to ensure security and ease of access while the train is in motion. Representational pic

In a first-of- its-kind initiative, a coach of the Mumbai-Manmad Panchvati Express has been equipped with an Automated Teller Machine (ATM), marking it the first time that such a facility has been introduced onboard an Indian Railways train. According to officials, the ATM has been installed in an AC chair car coach of the express service and will soon be made available to passengers.  

 

The ATM, provided by the Bank of Maharashtra, has been installed at the rear end of the coach, in a cubicle typically used as a small make-shift pantry space. The machine is protected by a shutter door to ensure security and ease of access while the train is in motion.



The modification was carried out at the Manmad Railway Workshop, where the designated coach was upgraded with necessary infrastructure and equipment to keep the ATM operational during the journey. Adequate electrical provisions and structural adjustments have been made to ensure the machine functions seamlessly onboard a moving train.

The Mumbai to Manmad Panchavati Express, train number 12109, is a daily express train that runs from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai to Manmad Junction (MMR). The journey takes approximately 4 hours and 35 minutes.

Chief Public Relations Officer Dr Swapnil Nila confirmed the development and stated that the installation of the ATM had been successfully completed. "The train arrived in Mumbai this morning with the ATM coach attached. This is a unique initiative, and we are hopeful it will serve as a valuable convenience for passengers," he said.

