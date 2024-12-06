Modi Adani Ek Hain: Oppn MPs don jackets, stage protest

Congress MPs including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and lawmakers of several other opposition parties like RJD and the Left participated in the protest

Opposition MPs outside Parliament on Thursday. Pic/PTI

In an unusual protest, leaders of several INDIA bloc parties wore black jackets with stickers reading "Modi Adani Ek Hain" and "Adani Safe Hai" on them and raised slogans on the Parliament premises to demand a joint parliamentary probe into the Adani issue.

LoP Rahul Gandhi, who put the sticker on his trademark white T-shirt, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot get an investigation done against Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani as it would amount to getting a probe done against himself.

Rahul and Priyanka demanded that a discussion on the indictment of Adani must take place in Parliament. The protest took place in front of the steps of Parliament's Makar Dwar. The MPs later raised slogans against Modi and Adani in front of the Samvidhan Sadan.

