The accident took place at 4.15 am on the Mumbai-Agra highway near Khinavli bridge at Ghoteghar village in Shahapur taluka, the police officials said

The police said that three persons were killed and 15 others injured when an auto-rickshaw hit a bus and some other vehicles on a highway in Maharashtra's Thane district on Wednesday morning, reported news agency PTI.

The auto-rickshaw driver lost control over the wheels. As a result, the vehicle hit the road divider, jumped the lane and collided with a private luxury bus, two cars and a tempo coming from the opposite direction, an official from Shahapur police station told PTI while sharing an update on the Thane accident.

Three occupants of the bus died on the spot and 15 other persons, including the auto-rickshaw driver, were injured, he said.

The bus was on its way from Nashik to Mumbai, the official said.

After being alerted, local police along with the emergency response teams rushed to the spot.

The injured persons were admitted to Shahapur sub-hospital and three of them were reported to be in a serious condition, the official said.

The bodies were sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, the police added.

Man killed as truck hits 2 auto-rickshaws in Thane; minor driver held

A man was killed and another person injured when a truck driven by a minor boy collided with two auto-rickshaws before falling into a pit at a Metro construction site in Maharashtra's Thane city on Monday, police said.

The 15-year-old truck driver was later detained, they said.

The incident took place at 2.30 am near Suraj Water Park on the city's arterial Ghodbunder Road and traffic on the route was affected for some time, the police said, reported PTI.

The truck driver lost control over the wheels following which the vehicle collided with two auto-rickshaws parked by the roadside and then plunged into a pit at a Metro construction site, traffic police officials said, reported PTI.

Local resident Jitendra Mohan Kamble (31), who was in one of the auto-rickshaws, was injured and rushed to a government hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival, they said, reported PTI.

An occupant of the other auto-rickshaw also received serious injuries and was undergoing treatment at the hospital, the police said.

The Kasarvadavali police detained the underage driver and registered an FIR against him under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act, they said.

The traffic police later removed the damaged truck and the auto-rickshaws with the help of a towing vehicle and restored smooth traffic flow on the road.

(With inputs from PTI)