Representational pic

Eight passengers sustained minor injuries after a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus hit a metro rail pillar in Thane, a police officer said on Saturday.

The incident took place at 6 am on Friday on Pankhanda road near Ovla village and the injured persons were discharged after preliminary treatment, the Kasarvadavali Police Station officer said.

"Driver Krishna Adsul, 34, was driving the vehicle in a rash and negligent manner. An FIR (first information report) under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act was registered on the complaint of MSRTC. He has not been arrested as yet," the officer said.

