Updated on: 11 January,2025 10:47 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI

The incident took place at 6 am on Friday on Pankhanda road near Ovla village and the injured persons were discharged after preliminary treatment

Eight passengers sustained minor injuries after a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus hit a metro rail pillar in Thane, a police officer said on Saturday.


The incident took place at 6 am on Friday on Pankhanda road near Ovla village and the injured persons were discharged after preliminary treatment, the Kasarvadavali Police Station officer said.


"Driver Krishna Adsul, 34, was driving the vehicle in a rash and negligent manner. An FIR (first information report) under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act was registered on the complaint of MSRTC. He has not been arrested as yet," the officer said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

