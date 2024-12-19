MSRTC plans to introduce 3,500 new buses in 2025, aiming to alleviate issues like bus breakdowns and long passenger wait times, as part of efforts to restore its fleet to pre-pandemic levels

In a move aimed at addressing long-standing challenges like vehicle breakdowns and extended waiting times for passengers, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will add 3,500 new buses to its fleet in 2025, according to an official statement. MSRTC Chairman Bharat Gogawale, in a press briefing held in Nagpur on Wednesday, confirmed the decision to purchase 2,200 buses for its own fleet while leasing 1,300 additional buses.

Gogawale highlighted that the new buses are expected to join the fleet starting from January 2025, significantly improving the reliability of services. "This initiative will alleviate the recurring issues of buses breaking down on the road or passengers being forced to wait for long periods," Gogawale said.

The MSRTC’s fleet has been under strain in recent years, with the number of operational buses falling to 14,000 from 18,000 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decline in bus numbers, attributed to the pandemic and other factors, has led to difficulties in meeting the growing demand for public transport services.

In addition to the purchase of new buses, the MSRTC had placed an order for 5,100 electric buses in 2022. However, according to Gogawale, the supplier has not yet delivered even 1,000 of the ordered buses, hampering the corporation’s ability to expand its operations with greener alternatives.

The MSRTC’s fleet expansion is a crucial step towards restoring its capacity to serve the growing population of passengers. The corporation has also outlined plans for the phased development of bus stations across Maharashtra. Some of these stations will be funded by the government, while others will be developed through public-private partnerships (PPP). As part of the initiative, the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), under the leadership of former Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, began the cement concretisation of 183 bus station areas across the state.

Despite these ongoing efforts, the MSRTC has struggled to meet the post-pandemic surge in passenger numbers. The daily number of passengers currently being ferried by the corporation has fallen to below 60 lakh, a significant drop compared to pre-pandemic levels.

The addition of 3,500 new buses is a much-needed intervention that is expected to boost the MSRTC's operational capacity, enhance commuter satisfaction, and address the public transport body's ongoing fleet challenges.