The police said that a man was killed and another person injured when a truck driven by a minor boy collided with two auto-rickshaws before falling into a pit at a Metro construction site in Maharashtra's Thane city on Monday, reported news agency PTI.

The 15-year-old truck driver was later detained, they said.

The incident took place at 2.30 am near Suraj Water Park on the city's arterial Ghodbunder Road and traffic on the route was affected for some time, the police said while sharing an update on the Thane accident, reported PTI.

The truck driver lost control over the wheels following which the vehicle collided with two auto-rickshaws parked by the roadside and then plunged into a pit at a Metro construction site, traffic police officials said while sharing an update on the Thane accident, reported PTI.

Local resident Jitendra Mohan Kamble (31), who was in one of the auto-rickshaws, was injured and rushed to a government hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival, they said, reported PTI.

An occupant of the other auto-rickshaw also received serious injuries and was undergoing treatment at the hospital, the police said.

The Kasarvadavali police detained the underage driver and registered an FIR against him under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act, they said.

The traffic police later removed the damaged truck and the auto-rickshaws with the help of a towing vehicle and restored smooth traffic flow on the road.

Eight dead, several injured as tempo rams into truck carrying iron rods in Nashik

Eight persons were killed and several others injured after a tempo and truck collided on Sunday at Dwarka Circle in Maharashtra's Nashik district, a police official said, reported PTI.

The incident took place near an Ayyappa temple at 7:30pm, he added.

"There were 16 passengers in the tempo, which was on its way to CIDCO area. They were returning from a religious event in Niphad. The tempo driver lost control of the vehicle and rear-ended the truck carrying iron rods. Some of the deaths took place on the spot. Some of the injured are critical," the official said, reported PTI.

Rescue operations were started by police and fire brigade personnel along with residents and passersby in the congested stretch immediately, he added.

The injured are recuperating at the district hospital and in some private facilities, the official said.

There is likelihood of the death toll rising since some of the passengers have sustained grievous injuries, police and health officials informed.

(With inputs from PTI)