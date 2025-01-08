Breaking News
Thane accident: One dead, eight injured as SUV falls into gorge

Updated on: 08 January,2025 11:42 AM IST  |  Thane
Local villagers and disaster management teams rushed to the site and rescued the accident victims. The injured were initially taken to the Kasara primary health centre

The police officials said that an elderly man was killed and eight others were seriously injured after a sports utility vehicle (SUV) carrying them fell into a 200-foot-deep gorge near Upper Vaitarna dam in Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday, reported news agency PTI.


Two of the injured are in a critical condition, an official said while sharing an update on the Thane accident, reported PTI.


The accident took place near Vihigaon Khodala village in Shahapur taluka in the morning, he said.


"The deceased, identified as Dadu Jethu Jugra (69), a retired railway employee, was travelling to his native place in neighbouring Palghar district along with his family members. However, the driver of the jeep lost control, due to which it veered off the road and fell into the 200-foot-deep gorge," he said while sharing an update on the Thane accident, reported PTI.

Local villagers and disaster management teams rushed to the site and rescued the accident victims. The injured were initially taken to the Kasara primary health centre. However, two of them were in a critical condition and transferred to a private hospital, he added, reported PTI.

Of the eight injured, seven belonged to the family of the deceased, while another one is the driver of the vehicle, the police said.

The body of the deceased was sent for postmortem to a government hospital the police said.

19 students injured after truck hits bus in Sangli

The police officials said that nineteen students sustained injuries on Tuesday after their bus met with an accident on the Ratnagiri-Nagpur road in Maharashtra's Sangli, reported news agency PTI.

The incident happened in the morning when a multi-axle truck hit the bus near the Miraj-Tanang intersection Tanang, the police officials said while sharing an update on the Maharashtra accident, reported PTI.

The injured students were rushed to a government hospital in Miraj where they were provided treatment. No one received any serious injuries, police said while sharing an update on the Maharashtra accident, reported PTI.

All students are from a government residential school in Kavthe Mahakal in the district. They were returning from Miraj after participating in a sports competition.

Police said the driver of the truck had been apprehended.

(With inputs from PTI)

