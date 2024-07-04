Thane: 17-year-old killed as bus hits motorbike

The deceased was identified as Rushi Mondal (17), and the injured as Harsh Lokhande (18)

Representational Image. File Pic

A teenager was killed while another was injured seriously when their motorcycle collided with a bus of Thane Municipal Transport in Thane's Wagle Estate area on Thursday, reported PTI.

According to chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation Yasin Tadvi, the accident took place around 5.40 pm.

As per the PTI report, it was not yet clear who was driving the motorbike, the official said.

