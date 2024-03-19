Maharashtra: Two persons injured as auto-rickshaw, motorbike collide in Thane

The accident took place at around 4.30 am on Gokhale Road, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said

Representational Image

A motorbike rider and an auto-rickshaw driver were injured when their vehicles collided head-on in Maharashtra's Thane city on Tuesday, civic officials said, reported news agency PTI.

Auto-rickshaw, motorbike collide in Thane: Accident took place on Gokhale Road

The accident took place at around 4.30 am on Gokhale Road, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said, reported PTI.

Auto-rickshaw, motorbike collide in Thane: Both injured

The 25-year-old motorbike rider suffered serious head injuries and was admitted to a private hospital, reported PTI.

The 40-year-old auto-rickshaw driver, who also received injuries, was admitted to the Thane Civil Hospital, the official said, reported PTI.

Auto-rickshaw, motorbike collide in Thane: Other incidents

In another incident, a 25-year-old cleaner of a dumper was killed after he was buried beneath the slab of a gutter that collapsed under the weight of the vehicle in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on March 13, reported PTI.

The incident took place on the intervening night of March 12 and March 13 at Kashimira of Mira-Bhayandar area, civic officials said.

According to Mira-Bhayandar civic body's chief fire officer Prakash Borade, cleaner Vijay Rathod had got off the sand-laden dumper and was guiding it at the time, reported PTI.

The slab of a gutter collapsed due to the weight of the loaded vehicle, tilting it and resulting in the sand spilling from it. Rathod got buried beneath the slab with sand on it, he said, reported PTI.

After pulling out the dumper, civic officials spotted Rathod's body, he said.

The dumper driver has been arrested, said an official from the Kashimira police station.

Meanwhile, the police in Maharashtra's Thane city arrested two persons and seized mephedrone worth Rs 2.64 crore after raiding a drug manufacturing unit in Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Monday, reported PTI.

A team from the Thane police's crime branch along with the Varanasi Special Task Force (STF) raided the factory at Pindra village in Bhagwatipur, Varanasi on March 16, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shivraj Patil said, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)