Silver idols worth Rs 40,000 stolen from temple in Thane

The theft is suspected to have been carried out by an unnamed woman. The temple caretaker filed a complaint with Tilak Nagar police station in Dombivli East

Three silver idols worth Rs 40,000 were taken from a temple in the Dombivli area of Thane district, Maharashtra. The event occurred at the Shiva temple in Bhoirwadi, Khambalpada, about 1 pm on Thursday.

The theft is suspected to have been carried out by an unnamed woman. The temple caretaker filed a complaint with the Tilak Nagar police station in Dombivli East, triggering the registration of a case against the suspect under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 379 (stealing), a report in PTI stated.

According to the report, the stolen idols weigh a total of 450 grams. Efforts are ongoing to capture the suspected woman while the police investigate the incident.

Meanwhile, in another incident, Mumbai Customs at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) confiscated over 2.99 kg of gold valued at Rs 1.72 crore. The seizures were made on five different occasions.

Per another report in ANI, these seizures, which occurred between March 14 and 15, were announced by Mumbai Customs in a statement. The gold was discovered concealed in various ways, including inside dates, body cavities, and on the bodies of passengers.

This recent seizure follows an earlier operation from March 10-12, during which Mumbai Customs confiscated over 4.22 kg of gold, along with mobile phones and laptops, in eight separate cases at the airport, the report further stated.

According to the report, the items seized in the earlier operation included assorted gold jewellery, gold hooks, Samsung and iPhone mobile phones, and Dell laptops. These items were found concealed in handbags and check-in bags.

Meanwhile, another PTI report on Saturday quoted a police official saying that two directors and a member of management of an import-export firm in Navi Mumbai were arrested for allegedly swindling investors from various regions of Maharashtra out of Rs 26 crore.

According to the news agency report, the police official added that they have filed a case under the relevant sections of the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (In Financial Establishments) Act, 1999, the Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act, 1978, and the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019 in response to a complaint.

