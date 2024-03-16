Breaking News
Coastal Road entry hours from Worli to be extended
Dubai-like tunnel aquarium, soon at Byculla zoo
BMC launches ambitious 3D mapping project to revolutionise urban planning
Navi Mumbai village gets a toilet made of 1,000 plastic bottles
Will it be MVA without VBA?
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Silver idols worth Rs 40000 stolen from temple in Thane
<< Back to Elections 2024

Silver idols worth Rs 40,000 stolen from temple in Thane

Updated on: 16 March,2024 01:19 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The theft is suspected to have been carried out by an unnamed woman. The temple caretaker filed a complaint with Tilak Nagar police station in Dombivli East

Silver idols worth Rs 40,000 stolen from temple in Thane

Representative Image

Listen to this article
Silver idols worth Rs 40,000 stolen from temple in Thane
x
00:00

Three silver idols worth Rs 40,000 were taken from a temple in the Dombivli area of Thane district, Maharashtra. The event occurred at the Shiva temple in Bhoirwadi, Khambalpada, about 1 pm on Thursday.


The theft is suspected to have been carried out by an unnamed woman. The temple caretaker filed a complaint with the Tilak Nagar police station in Dombivli East, triggering the registration of a case against the suspect under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 379 (stealing), a report in PTI stated. 


According to the report, the stolen idols weigh a total of 450 grams. Efforts are ongoing to capture the suspected woman while the police investigate the incident.


Meanwhile, in another incident, Mumbai Customs at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) confiscated over 2.99 kg of gold valued at Rs 1.72 crore. The seizures were made on five different occasions. 

Per another report in ANI, these seizures, which occurred between March 14 and 15, were announced by Mumbai Customs in a statement. The gold was discovered concealed in various ways, including inside dates, body cavities, and on the bodies of passengers.

This recent seizure follows an earlier operation from March 10-12, during which Mumbai Customs confiscated over 4.22 kg of gold, along with mobile phones and laptops, in eight separate cases at the airport, the report further stated. 

According to the report, the items seized in the earlier operation included assorted gold jewellery, gold hooks, Samsung and iPhone mobile phones, and Dell laptops. These items were found concealed in handbags and check-in bags.

Meanwhile, another PTI report on Saturday quoted a police official saying that two directors and a member of management of an import-export firm in Navi Mumbai were arrested for allegedly swindling investors from various regions of Maharashtra out of Rs 26 crore.

According to the news agency report, the police official added that they have filed a case under the relevant sections of the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (In Financial Establishments) Act, 1999, the Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act, 1978, and the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019 in response to a complaint.

With agency inputs

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Do you think more FOBs are needed at railway stations in Mumbai to stop people from crossing tracks?
mumbai thane thane crime dombivli mumbai crime news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK