Maharashtra: Thane Police busts drug factory in UP, seizes mephedrone worth Rs 2.64 crore; two held

The Thane Police in Maharashtra arrested two persons and seized mephedrone worth Rs 2.64 crore after busting a drug factory in UP

The police in Maharashtra's Thane city arrested two persons and seized mephedrone worth Rs 2.64 crore after busting a drug factory in Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Monday, reported the PTI.

A team from the Thane police's crime branch along with the Varanasi Special Task Force (STF) raided the factory at Pindra village in Bhagwatipur, Varanasi on March 16, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shivraj Patil said, as per the PTI.

The Thane Police seized 2.6 kg of mephedrone, worth Rs 2.64 crore, along with materials, accessories, machinery and vehicles from the premises of the factory, he said.

The total value of the seizure was Rs 27.8 crore, the official said.

The city police were investigating a racket involved in the trafficking and sale of drugs and had arrested four persons in the Kasarwadavli area in January and February, he said, the news agency reported.

The Thane Police had seized 4.81 gm of mephedrone worth Rs 14 lakh from the accused, who were residents of Vasai and surrounding areas, the official said, PTI reported.

During interrogation, the arrested accused informed the police about Om Gupta alias Monu, who was operating a drug manufacturing unit with his associates, he said.

According to the PTI, Based on the tip-off, a team led by senior inspector Dileep Patil and the STF raided the factory in Pindra and arrested Atul Ashokkumar Singh (26) and Santosh Hadbadi Gupta (38), the official said.

With this operation, the Thane Police managed to reach the source from where the contraband was manufactured and supplied, he said.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the police have registered a case against 25 persons on charges of obscenity after raiding a restaurant-cum-bar in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township, an official said on Monday, as per the PTI.

The raid was conducted on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday at the bar located in Khairne industrial area, he said.

During the operation, some women singers and customers were found indulging in obscenity, Turbhe police station's senior inspector Ravindra Daundkar said.

A case was registered against 12 women, three male waiters, eight customers and the establishment's owner and the manager under Indian Penal Code sections 294 (obscene acts and songs) and 34 (common intention), the police said, the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)

