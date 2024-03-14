Nikhil Agrawal's family took a dowry of Rs 50 lakhs before his wedding with Namrata & later demanded an additional Rs 50 lakhs to purchase a flat, said Thane Police.

Representative Image

Listen to this article Thane Police book husband, in-laws for woman's death over dowry x 00:00

Thane Police have registered a case against a city man and four of his relatives for causing the death of his wife over dowry, an official said on Thursday. Per a PTI report, the deceased woman, identified as Namrata who hails from Panipat in Haryana, was married to a Thane resident named Nikhil Agrawal.

The PTI report stated that the two were wed in 2017 and had a son together.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the report, Agrawal's family had taken a dowry of Rs 50 lakhs from Namrata's parents before the wedding and later began demanding additional Rs 50 lakhs to purchase a flat.

The deceased woman, who held an MTech degree, was constantly tortured and harassed by her in-laws after her family said that they could not afford to arrange for such a huge amount.

According to the PTI report, Namrata's in-laws set her ablaze in October last year and she succumbed to her injuries two months later. Per the report, the complaint filed by her mother stated that her in-laws told Namrata's parents if they had paid the money, she would have been alive. "The in-laws commented that Namrata would have been alive had her family paid up the demanded money," the complaint read.

Reportedly, Kasarwadavli Police, on Wednesday, registered a case or dowry death under the Indian Penal Code against Namrata's husband Nikhil, his father Surendra Agrawal, mother Saroj Agrawal, brother Shikil Surendra Agrawal and sister-in-law Nancy Agrawal.

Meanwhile, in another incident of the murder of a former press photographer, police unveiled that a woman he had previously courted had planned the murder and hired a hitman to execute the plan.

According to a report in PTI, the victim, Vinay alias Bablu Poonekar, aged 54, was fatally shot at his residence in Nagpur'sRaj Nagar on February 23. His former partner, Sakshi Grover (36) had allegedly orchestrated the homicide and was arrested. Meanwhile, the other accused, shooter Hemant Shukla remains at large.

Reportedly, Grover was romantically involved with Poonekar before she began courting Shukla, the other accused. He often doubted that there was infidelity on Sakshi's part which led to the murder, said officials.

Investigators had reportedly discovered a message sent by Grover on February 22 that reportedly motivated Shukla to delete Poonekar while reviewing their WhatsApp interactions.

With PTI inputs

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!