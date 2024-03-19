Thane Crime Branch busts major drug factory in Varanasi

The police team dressed like local villagers and resided in a flat for 45 days to locate the factory

Rupali Pol, assistant police inspector, along with Constable Vijay Yadav, disguised as local villagers; (centre) Crime Branch officials outside the factory in Varanasi; (right) Crime Branch officials with seized drugs and preparation equipment

Thane Crime Branch discovered a factory that was involved in the preparation of MD The operation led to the arrest of six individuals The investigation commenced with the initial arrest of 15 grams of MD in Thane

Thane Crime Branch Unit 1 discovered a factory that was involved in the preparation of Mephedrone Crystal Power (MD), operating within a house on a farmland in Varasani, Uttar Pradesh. The operation led to the arrest of six individuals. The investigation commenced with the initial arrest of 15 grams of MD in Thane, subsequently tracing the operation to Varanasi.

In total, six individuals were arrested, and authorities confiscated MD, valued at Rs 27.78 crore, along with materials worth approximately Rs 8.62 lakh used in its production, and seized one vehicle worth Rs 7 lakh.

Supply chain

The operation commenced last month with the arrest of Aftab Aziz Malada, 22, on February 24, for possessing 15 grams of MD. Subsequently, the investigation revealed links to Jaynath Yadav, aka Kancha, 27, Sherbahadur Singh, aka Ankit, 23, and Hussain Salim Sayed, 48, all residents of Nalasapora.

“We busted a supply chain from Aftab to Sayed. The drugs were meant to reach the purchasers. Overall we seized around 481 grams of MD worth Rs 14 lakh. On questioning Sayed we found that the drugs were supplied from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh,” said a police officer.

Shivraj Patil, DCP, Thane Crime Branch said, “As soon as we received information about the Varanasi link, we formed a team of Assistant Police Inspector, Rupali Pol and Vijay Yadav a police constable who left for Varanasi. We took the help of the local police in Varanasi and started gathering details through the technical inputs we received from the accused.”

Factory raid

Rupali Pol, an assistant police inspector from the Thane Crime Branch, along with Vijay Yadav, disguised as local villagers and resided in the area to locate

the factory.

“With the help of local police and informants, we discovered that the factory was operating from a house situated on a farmland. Due to the foul odour emitted during the production of MD, it was established in a farmland setting. We remained in the vicinity, gathering intelligence on movements and individuals entering and exiting the premises. Subsequently, on March 16, we conducted a raid on the factory with assistance from the local police,” said Pol.

During the raid, the police apprehended Atul Singh, 36, and Santosh Gupta, 38, while also raiding the factory. “We confiscated approximately 2.645 kilograms of materials used in the manufacturing of MD, valued at Rs 2.64 crore,” stated the police officer.

The police seized various chemical materials from the factory used in the production of MD, such as mephedrone, methylamine, sodium hydroxide pellets, chloroform, hydrochloric acid, and methylpropional powder. They also confiscated equipment including a hot air oven, magnetic paper, a mixer, and a stirrer rod with a motor.

The Crime Branch is now in search of Om Gupta alias Monu who is the mastermind and was been running the chain for the last few years.

“Investigation is on to trace Monu. To bust the cycle we are trying to establish all those involved. Also, who taught them to prepare MD,” said Patil.

Rs 27.78 cr

The total value of MD confiscated