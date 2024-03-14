Breaking News
Thane: Teen who ran away from observation home tells cops he was missing his mother

Updated on: 14 March,2024 07:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faisal Tandel | mailbag@mid-day.com

The boy, had been booked in a murder case in February, scaled the compound wall to escape; cops believe he was desperate for drugs

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Key Highlights

  1. 16-year-old teenager escaped from Dongri Observation Home but was apprehended
  2. The boy scaled the compound wall of the observation home
  3. He asserted that he sought to visit his mother

A 16-year-old teenager escaped from Dongri Observation Home on Tuesday but was apprehended and brought back on the same day. The boy, who had been booked in a murder case in February, scaled the compound wall of the observation home and made his way to his residence in Kisan Nagar, Thane. He asserted that he sought to visit his mother, but the police suspect that he might have fled to fulfill his addiction.


“He hid from the security officials and fled away on Tuesday morning. As soon as we found out, two security officials reached his residence and on enquiring with his mother she confirmed his presence at home. We then informed the police who reached the spot and detained him and sent him back to the observation home on Tuesday evening itself,” said Rahul Kanthikar, superintendent of the observation home. 


Sources said, “The boy was assigned a sweeping job and there was no security to monitor him. Usually, if any boys or girls are out in the home there are security who keep watch on them and see that they get back to their respective rooms. But in this case, even after being a suspect in a crime he was left alone, which gave him a chance to run away.”


Ajay Joshi, senior police inspector, Mulund police station said, “We received information about the minor boy who ran away. Accordingly, our team reached the Kisan Nagar area detained him, and sent him back to the observation home. He was detained last month in a murder case and the case was registered at Mulund police station. When we asked him the reason for fleeing he said he wanted to meet his mother. However, when we caught him in the murder case he was under the influence of drugs. We think his addiction to drugs led him to escape and go home. Further investigation is underway,” added Joshi. 

The case

On February 5, the Mulund police detained two minors including the 16-year-old for killing a 16-year-old boy. They stabbed him with a sharp knife and ran away from the spot. But got caught after the police search. The police said the two minors, were under the influence of drugs and had asked the deceased the time. But as the deceased didn’t give a proper reply the two assaulted him with a knife and killed him.

“Both were under the influence of drugs and had a party before committing the crime. While in police custody and the courtroom, they also were under the influence. The runaway minor had a prior history of petty theft crimes against him,” said a police official.

