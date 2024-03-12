Ulhasnagar: Woman booked for assaulting 2 kids, cops trying to find their parents

Locals had seen her mistreat them but were afraid to confront her; accused claimed the children had been abandoned by their family

The police have registred the case under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

Vitthalwadi police in Ulhasnagar have booked a woman for assaulting 2 kids The police have booked the woman, rescued the children During the investigation, it came to light that the kids had been left behind

The Vitthalwadi police in Ulhasnagar have booked a woman, 40, for assaulting a two-year-old girl and three-year-old boy. The police have booked the woman, rescued the children and are investigating the matter.

During the investigation, it came to light that the kids had been left behind by an unknown woman a few months ago and the accused, Rekha Joshi, was taking care of them. The police and activists are trying to find out who are their parents.

According to the police, a complaint was received via a helpline run by the Maharashtra government’s women and child development department, stating the children were living in Joshi’s house near a statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar statue in Ulhasnagar-4. According to the complainant, she was harassing the kids who were not hers. “The caller told the control room that residents were scared of her, so no one was coming forward,” said a police officer. After the necessary steps were taken by the authorities, Bal Kalyan Samiti, Ulhasnagar-5, sought the help of the Vitthalwadi police via a letter and made sure that appropriate action was taken on March 9.

“The team reached Joshi’s house and found that the kids were at home. Her 14-year-old boy son was also present. She claimed that the three-year-old boy had been taken care of by her since he was three months old. But the woman who had left her never returned,” said a police officer.

He added, “She also claimed that she had been taking care of the girl, who was also left behind by the woman, for the past five months. Asked about the parents of the child in her custody, she did not give any satisfactory answer.”

“Joshi was seen deliberately neglecting the upbringing of the kids by keeping them in her custody without completing any legal process,” said a police officer.

The Vitthalwadi police have registered a case under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

“The minors have been rescued and are safe at Bal Kalyan Samiti Kendra. We have registered a case against the woman and are investigating the matter. We are trying to search for the parents of the kids to find out whether any trafficking was involved,” said a police officer.

Mar 9

Day cops raided Joshi’s home