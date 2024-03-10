Breaking News
Mumbai: Navghar, Surat cops apprehend missing accused escaping to UP

Updated on: 10 March,2024 07:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faisal Tandel | mailbag@mid-day.com

Accused of robbery, the 19-year-old fled while being transported from Arthur Road Jail to Mulund’s Navghar police station, then boarded a train at Bandra terminus

The Surat Crime Branch team with the accused. Pics/Rajesh Gupta

Key Highlights

  1. Accused who fled from the Navghar Police in Mulund was arrested by the Surat Crime Branch
  2. The case was registered at Navghar police station under section 392 of the IPC
  3. When he remained missing after long search, case was filed at Tilak Nagar police station

A 19-year-old accused who fled from the Navghar Police in Mulund was arrested by the Surat Crime Branch even as he attempted to escape to Uttar Pradesh. The case against Sahil Ali Shahid Ali Shah, 19, and his co-accused Mohammed Moin Yamin Qureshi, 23, was registered at Navghar police station under section 392 (punishment for robbery) of the IPC.


“On March 5, the accused was taken into custody from Arthur Road jail and brought to Navghar police station for investigation. Shah took a chance when the police vehicle transporting them stopped at Chheda Nagar signal in the jurisdiction of Tilak Nagar police station; he fled after pushing the officer escorting him,” said a police officer.


Sahil Ali Shahid Ali Shah
Sahil Ali Shahid Ali Shah

When he remained missing after a long search, a case was registered at Tilak Nagar police station under section 224 (resistance or illegal obstruction to lawful apprehension) of the IPC. Detection officers from the Navghar police along with those from Zone 6 and 7 began to search and trace the missing accused, visiting the accused’s Govandi residence as well as Tilak Nagar terminus and Bandra terminus. 

“After scrutinising CCTV footage at Bandra terminus, we found that Shah boarded a train to Surat. It further came to light that the accused was accompanied by a friend who carried a mobile phone. The phone’s location was traced to Vapi,” a police officer said. This information was shared with the Surat Crime Branch and the accused was intercepted at Surat Railway station on March 6. The Navghar police then took him into custody and brought him back to the city.

mulund mumbai police Surat mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news mumbai news mumbai maharashtra
