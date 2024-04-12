A truck carrying medicines overturned after hitting a tree and a car rammed into it in Maharashtra's Thane on Friday. No one was injured in the accident

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Truck loaded medicines overturns after hitting tree in Thane, car rams into it; none hurt x 00:00

A truck carrying medicines overturned after hitting a tree and a car rammed into it on the Eastern Express Highway in Maharashtra's Thane city on Friday, an official said, reported the PTI.

No one was injured in the accident, the officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the officials, the incident that took place around 6.30 am, the movement of vehicles was affected on the route for an hour, said Yasin Tadvi, the chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

The truck carrying 10 tonnes of medicines was heading to Mumbai from Nagpur when the driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a tree, he said, the news agency reported.

The vehicle overturned due to the impact and the medicines lay strewn on the road, and a car then rammed into it, the official said.

The truck driver fled the scene and five occupants of the car managed to get out safely, he said, adding that local firemen, RDMC team and local police rushed to the spot to clear the road.

Man killed, five including three school children injured in road crash in Delhi

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a bus ferrying children to school rammed into a scooty and an auto rickshaw here on Friday morning, leaving a man dead and five others, including three school children, injured, reported the PTI.

The Delhi Police said the accident took place near ITO at 7:30 am when the bus carrying 42 school children was on way to a school in central Delhi.

The bus driver Shiv Kumar failed to apply brakes on time at the ITO red light following which his vehicle rammed into the scooty and the auto rickshaw, a police officer said, as per the PTI.

The scooty rider identified as Abhishek Jain, a resident of Brahmpuri, auto driver Mahesh Kumar and the bus driver were injured in the collision, the officer said.

Three school children aged between 11 and 15 years also received minor injuries, the news agency reported on Friday.

The staff from the IP Estate police station rushed the injured to a hospital where doctors declared Jain brought dead.

Jain was going to AIIMS when he met with the accident, police said, adding the injured were admitted to the LNJP hospital.

An officer said a case under appropriate sections has been registered at the IP Estate police station and the family members of the deceased and injured have been informed.

(with PTI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!