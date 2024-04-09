Maharashtra: Textile dyeing unit gutted in fire in Bhiwandi town; none injured

A textile dyeing unit was completely gutted in a fire in Maharashtra's Thane on Tuesday

A textile dyeing unit was completely gutted in a fire in Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday afternoon, the civic officials said, reported the PTI.

No one was injured in the incident, they said.

The blaze broke out in the unit at Bhiwandi town at around 1 pm, Fire Officer of Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNMC) Khalil Darekar said, as per the PTI.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, he said.

On getting information, fire fighting vehicles along with personnel were rushed to the spot to douse the flames, said Khalil Darekar.

Powerloom unit gutted in fire in Thane

In an another incident, a powerloom unit was gutted in a fire that broke out in Bhiwandi town of Thane district on Monday afternoon, though around 10 workers on duty in the facility managed to come out safely, civic officials said, the PTI reported on Monday.

No one was injured in the blaze in the unit located in the Murlidhar Compound on the Bhiwandi-Kalyan Road, they said.

The fire broke out at around 2.25 pm and was doused within an hour, said the Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation officials, adding the cause was not immediately known.

The powerloom factory was destroyed in the blaze, but around 10 workers who were on duty in the unit at the time of the incident scampered to safety, they said.

Fire breaks out at industrial estate building in Mumbai

Meanwhile, a massive fire broke out in a three-storey building located at an industrial estate in Mumbai on Tuesday morning, officials said, the PTI reported.

No person was injured in the blaze in the building at the Municipal Industrial Estate at Gandhi Nagar in the Worli area, they said.

A civic official said the fire brigade received information about the blaze at 10.45 am and flames were doused after more than an hour.

The Mumbai police, 108 ambulance service, local ward office of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) and other agencies concerned were mobilised for fire fighting, according to the PTI.

The blaze, whose cause was not immediately known, was confined to electric wirings, power installation, articles and other things kept in an office on the third floor of the building, he said.

Initially, the fire brigade had informed that the building was a two-storey structure and the blaze-hit office was located on the second floor, the official said, the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)

