An official said that the the driver of a sand-laden truck suffered minor injuries after the vehicle rammed into another goods carrier in Maharashtra's Thane district in the early hours of Friday, reported news agency PTI.

The accident took place around 4.45 am near the toll booth on the Mumbra bypass road and blocked traffic on the stretch for about an hour, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of Thane Municipal Corporation, reported PTI.

The official said the truck was carrying 28 tons of sand and was on its way from Gujarat to Karjat in Raigad district. The driver, Riyaz Ahmed (48), lost control of the wheel and the truck hit another vehicle on a slope, he said, reported PTI.

Ahmed got trapped inside the truck's cabin and was rescued by the fire brigade and other civic workers. He sustained minor injuries to his leg and head, the official said.

Four girl students killed in road accident in Kerala

Four school students died and several others were injured after being mowed down by a truck at Kalladikode on Thursday evening, police said, reported PTI.

According to the police, the victims were girl students of a Higher Secondary school located near the accident spot.

The accident occurred at Panayampadam near Kalladikode on Palakkad- Kozhikode National Highway, when a truck transporting cement lost control, ran over the students returning home after school, and subsequently overturned, reported PTI.

The injured students were soon rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed deep sorrow over the incident at Kalladikode, calling it both "shocking" and "tragic."

He assured that government departments would work in coordination to ensure emergency medical care for all injured students.

"A detailed investigation will be conducted, and necessary action will be taken," the CM said in his condolence message.

(With inputs from PTI)