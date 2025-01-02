Breaking News
Mumbai Police penalise 23,470 motorists for violating traffic norms on New Year
32-year-old man, his wife found dead inside home in Delhi, suicide suspected
Two dead, 4 injured in tempo-SUV collision in Solapur
New Year 2025: Lakhs of devotees visit Ayodhya and Kashi Vishwanath temples
Woman Maoist along with 10 others surrenders before CM Fadnavis
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Rs 15 crore compensation awarded to kin of man killed in tragic accident

Mumbai: Rs 1.5 crore compensation awarded to kin of man killed in tragic accident

Updated on: 02 January,2025 10:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai

Top

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Thane has awarded Rs 1.5 crore in compensation to the family of a company owner who died in a tragic road accident in 2021. The truck driver responsible did not appear before the tribunal.

Mumbai: Rs 1.5 crore compensation awarded to kin of man killed in tragic accident

Representational Pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Rs 1.5 crore compensation awarded to kin of man killed in tragic accident
x
00:00

A Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Thane has awarded a compensation of Rs 1.5 crore to the family of a company owner who was killed in a tragic road accident in February 2021.


The incident occurred on February 13, 2021, when Laksminarayan Tarneerao Pulakala, a 31-year-old businessman, was riding his motorcycle towards Boisar in Palghar district, Maharashtra. A truck, approaching from behind, rammed into Pulakala’s vehicle. The collision caused him to fall from his bike, and the truck ran over his head, resulting in his death at the scene.


Pulakala was the owner of a labour supply firm and earned an annual income of Rs 12.95 lakh. The claim for compensation was filed by his wife, mother, and minor child, who sought Rs 2.17 crore for their loss. However, the truck owner did not appear before the tribunal, prompting the tribunal to pass an ex-parte order against the truck owner on December 17, 2024.


The tribunal, headed by member SN Shah, directed the truck owner and its insurer to jointly pay the compensation amount along with an interest of 8% per annum from the date the claim was filed until it is realised. If the payment is not made within the stipulated period, the interest rate will increase to 8.5% per annum, as per the tribunal's order, a copy of which was made available on Thursday.

The compensation amount was broken down as follows: Rs 1.06 crore for future loss of dependency, Rs 42.68 lakh for potential income, Rs 15,000 each for the loss of estate and funeral expenses, and Rs 40,000 towards filial consortium. The tribunal also decided the distribution of the funds: Rs 70 lakh was to be paid to Pulakala's wife, Rs 30 lakh each to be held in fixed deposits in the names of the wife and child, and Rs 20.1 lakh was awarded to the mother.

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

thane mumbai news mumbai maharashtra Accident

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK