The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Thane has awarded Rs 1.5 crore in compensation to the family of a company owner who died in a tragic road accident in 2021. The truck driver responsible did not appear before the tribunal.

A Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Thane has awarded a compensation of Rs 1.5 crore to the family of a company owner who was killed in a tragic road accident in February 2021.

The incident occurred on February 13, 2021, when Laksminarayan Tarneerao Pulakala, a 31-year-old businessman, was riding his motorcycle towards Boisar in Palghar district, Maharashtra. A truck, approaching from behind, rammed into Pulakala’s vehicle. The collision caused him to fall from his bike, and the truck ran over his head, resulting in his death at the scene.

Pulakala was the owner of a labour supply firm and earned an annual income of Rs 12.95 lakh. The claim for compensation was filed by his wife, mother, and minor child, who sought Rs 2.17 crore for their loss. However, the truck owner did not appear before the tribunal, prompting the tribunal to pass an ex-parte order against the truck owner on December 17, 2024.

The tribunal, headed by member SN Shah, directed the truck owner and its insurer to jointly pay the compensation amount along with an interest of 8% per annum from the date the claim was filed until it is realised. If the payment is not made within the stipulated period, the interest rate will increase to 8.5% per annum, as per the tribunal's order, a copy of which was made available on Thursday.

The compensation amount was broken down as follows: Rs 1.06 crore for future loss of dependency, Rs 42.68 lakh for potential income, Rs 15,000 each for the loss of estate and funeral expenses, and Rs 40,000 towards filial consortium. The tribunal also decided the distribution of the funds: Rs 70 lakh was to be paid to Pulakala's wife, Rs 30 lakh each to be held in fixed deposits in the names of the wife and child, and Rs 20.1 lakh was awarded to the mother.