A cement mixer truck collided with a stationary truck near Cadbury Signal, Thane, leaving two individuals critically injured. The accident caused traffic disruption for over an hour but was later cleared by authorities.

A serious road accident occurred near the Cadbury Signal on the Nashik-Mumbai Highway in Thane West during the early hours of Sunday, leaving two individuals critically injured. The incident took place between 7:00 am and 7:30 am near the Chirag Nagar Bridge ascent, opposite Krishna Motors.

According to the information provided by Police Constable Atish Tumbade to the disaster management cell at approximately 8:01 am, a stationary TATA ULTRA truck (MH 05 DK 6107), loaded with around 5 tonnes of cement blocks, experienced a technical malfunction while en route from Sinnar to Mumbai. The truck, owned by Mr. Sabaji Morya and driven by Mr. Sandeep Yadav, was parked along the highway when a TATA cement mixer truck (MH 04 HY 6830) rammed into it from behind.

The cement mixer truck, owned by Skyway RMC Plants Pvt. Ltd., was carrying 15 tonnes of cement and was heading from Ovala, Thane, to Mulund L&T site. The driver, Mr. Mukesh Yadav (30), lost control of the vehicle, leading to the collision. The mixer truck also had a helper, Mr. Pankaj (25), onboard.

Rescue Efforts and Medical Attention

Emergency services, including personnel from Rabodi Police, city traffic police, disaster management cell staff, and Thane Municipal Corporation's solid waste management team, were promptly dispatched to the site along with one towing van, a fire engine, and a rescue vehicle.

Both the driver and the helper of the cement mixer truck were critically injured and trapped in the cabin. Local citizens managed to rescue them and rushed them to Titan Hospital in Manpada, Thane, for urgent medical attention.

Road clearance and traffic management

The collision caused cement blocks, diesel, and shattered glass to spill onto the highway. These were promptly cleared with the assistance of disaster management personnel, solid waste management staff, and fire brigade officials. Traffic on the Nashik-Mumbai Highway was disrupted for about an hour, moving at a slow pace.

A hydra crane was deployed to remove the accident-damaged cement mixer truck and the stationary TATA ULTRA truck from the road. As of now, traffic on the highway has been restored to normal flow.