Resolve Mumbai-Nashik highway traffic or face suspension, says DyCM Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar chaired a high-level meeting at Mantralaya on Thursday, issuing a directive that officers responsible for the Mumbai-Nashik highway will be suspended if the traffic congestion issue is not resolved within 10 days.

The Mumbai-Nashik Highway, a key route connecting northern Maharashtra to Mumbai, is currently plagued by severe traffic congestion due to ongoing construction projects, including underpasses and flyover widening. The situation has worsened due to potholes forming on the highway and service roads from the recent rain. “If traffic on the Mumbai-Nashik highway is not resolved in the next 10 days, the responsible officer will be suspended,” said Ajit Pawar.

“The recent rain has caused significant inconvenience to motorists, extending the travel time between Nashik and Mumbai to 8 to 10 hours. What usually takes three hours now takes more than twice the time, causing travellers economic and mental distress. This situation is severe, and the repair of the highway must be done on a war footing,” Pawar added.

Pawar passed a proposal to stop the collection of tolls on the highway until the repair work and filling of potholes is completed. “Filling the potholes in time can increase vehicle speed and save time. However, the highway contractor seems to be negligent in this regard. NHAI officials and public representatives should jointly inspect the potholes and damaged roads and prepare drone videos,” said Pawar.

Pawar instructed the Public Works Department (PWD) to impose conditions on the granting of work permits on the highway that add to the chaos, “At locations where flyover and underpass construction work is underway, the traffic is significantly disrupted. To address this, no new work permits should be issued until alternative roads with concrete paving, matching the height of the original road, are made available at the work sites. Similarly, alternative roads should be constructed at the same height as the previous road. Permission for highway work should be granted only by making it mandatory to meet such conditions,” Pawar said.

The additional chief secretary of the PWD has been tasked with coordinating immediate measures to ease traffic congestion on the highway. “They are instructed to work with the NHAI, MSRDC, Public Works Department, Traffic Police, and the commissioners of Bhiwandi, Kalyan, and Nashik Municipal Corporations to implement these measures within 10 days. If they fail to do so, the officials involved will face suspension,” Pawar said.

Pawar also directed that the traffic police should procure the required 40-ton cranes for this purpose. “NHAI and MSRDC should provide funds to the traffic police for this. During peak hours, drones should be used to monitor traffic congestion spots and take necessary measures. Regular drone inspections of traffic should be conducted on the highway for efficient traffic management. Home guards should be used for traffic control. MSRDC should provide uniforms to the wardens assigned to the traffic police. The required funds for this will be provided by the planning committee,” Pawar said.