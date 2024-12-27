In Dharashiv district, unidentified assailants attacked sarpanch Namdeo Nikam's SUV with a cement block and petrol-filled condom, leaving him and another occupant injured. A police probe is underway.

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Sarpanch’s SUV attacked with cement block and petrol-filled condom in Dharashiv x 00:00

Four individuals allegedly attacked the SUV of a sarpanch in Maharashtra's Dharashiv district, smashing its windshield with a cement block and throwing a petrol-filled condom into the vehicle. The incident, which occurred on Thursday night, also left the sarpanch and another occupant injured, as per police reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to officials, the attack took place around 10 pm near Tuljapur, when the sarpanch of Mesai Jawalga, Namdeo Nikam, was travelling towards his village from Barul in his SUV. As per PTI reports, four assailants on two motorcycles approached the vehicle and initially threw eggs on its windshield. Following this, they smashed the front glass using a cement block improvised as a hammer.

The attackers then hurled a petrol-filled condom into the car, splashing the flammable fuel inside, police said. The windshield was shattered, and the sarpanch, along with another individual inside the vehicle, sustained injuries during the incident.

Based on a complaint filed by Nikam, the Tuljapur police have registered a case under section 110 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to attempted culpable homicide. As of now, the attackers remain unidentified, and a probe is underway to determine their motives and identities.

Nikam informed the police that he resides in Pune and visits his native village two to three times a week. He also stated that he has no known enmity or disputes with anyone in Mesai Jawalga, according to the police.

Woman sarpanch, husband injured in attack in Thane district

A newly-elected woman sarpanch and her husband were attacked by a group of persons in Bhiwandi town of Thane district, police said on Thursday.

The couple received injuries in the attack, which took place on Tuesday, and was undergoing treatment at a local hospital, they said. Local political rivalry is said to be the reason behind the incident. The 26-year-old sarpanch and her husband were proceeding to Thane city in a car when they were waylaid by around 10 persons travelling in two vehicles, the police said. The assailants, armed with iron rods and a sword, pulled out the couple from the car and assaulted them, they said.