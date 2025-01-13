Breaking News
Updated on: 14 January,2025 09:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Aishwarya Iyer | mailbag@mid-day.com

Accused handed drugs in Ulhasnagar court as suspect breaks cement grill, jumps to escape

The first-floor cement grill the suspect broke and jumped from

In a case of breach of security, an accused in an attempted murder case was handed ganja (marijuana) inside the Ulhasnagar court premises on Monday. The contraband, concealed in a shoebox, was delivered by an unidentified man who escaped by breaking a cement grill on first floor and jumping out of it. 


The accused, identified as Harshad Sakat, was arrested by Vithalwadi police in connection with an attempted murder case. On Monday, while being presented in court, Sakat was approached by an unidentified man who handed him the box. 


The attempt to murder accused Harshad Sakat; (right) the cops inspecting the box. Pics/Navneet BarhateThe attempt to murder accused Harshad Sakat; (right) the cops inspecting the box. Pics/Navneet Barhate


According to officials, court protocols strictly prohibit interactions or exchanges with accused persons. Authorities quickly seized the box, but the unidentified man managed to flee. He ran towards the exit, broke through a cement grill on the first floor, jumped to the ground, and escaped. 

Upon inspecting the shoebox, the police discovered 250 grams of ganja hidden beneath a pair of slippers. Investigators are now probing whether Sakat requested the drugs for personal use or if he was a middleman tasked with delivering the drugs to inmates at Adharwadi Jail in Kalyan, where he is currently lodged.  Special police teams have been formed to trace and apprehend the suspect. Meanwhile, authorities are working to bolster security measures at the court premises to prevent such incidents in the future.  

ulhasnagar mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news mumbai mumbai news

