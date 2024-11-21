Body of child, who had gone missing on Monday, was found behind the police station on Thursday

The body was found at a dump yard. Pic/Navneet Barhate

Listen to this article Ulhasnagar: Half burnt body of three-year-old found, police search for clues x 00:00

A three-year-old girl with burns was found dead near a dump yard behind Ulhasnagar’s Hill Line police station on Thursday. Ulhasnagar police said that they have registered a case in this regard and are looking for the person responsible behind the heinous crime. According to the police, the child, a resident of Prem Nagar area of Ulhasnagar, had gone missing on November 18 evening, following which her parents approached the Hill station police.

According to the parents, their daughter had gone out to play in the nearby area at around 5.30 pm but did not return until night. “We have been looking for our daughter, and the police today [Thursday] told us that they found a dead body. We refuse to accept that the dead body that is found is that of our daughter. We just want our daughter back,” said the victim’s mother.

“According to the victim’s parents, the girl, before she went missing, was wearing a red dress and red bangles, and also a pendant,” said a police officer. “On the afternoon of November 21, we got information that a girl’s body had been found just behind the police station. We suspect that the body is of the missing girl, as a pendant was found on her body,” said the officer.

Speaking to mid-day, Ulhasnagar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sachin Gore said that it would be premature to tell the cause of the death and the motive behind the crime. “We have sent the body for post-mortem to determine the cause of death. We are still searching for the motive behind the alleged crime. An investigation into the matter has been launched.”

The DCP said that they have made several teams to apprehend the accused. He said that the police are scrutinising the CCTV footage and are making enquiries with the locals to find a headway in the case. Meanwhile, the incident has created an uproar among the locals, who have demanded quick action from the police.