Thane crime: Man held for harassing, assaulting wife

Police arrested the accused from Ulhasnagar town on Sunday, an official said while sharing an update on the Thane crime

The police on Monday said that a 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly harassing and assaulting his wife in Maharashtra's Thane district, reported news agency PTI.

As per the complaint, the accused allegedly drugged his wife, took objectionable photographs of her and forwarded them to his friend on social media, the official said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

The official said the accused also beat up the woman after she confronted him about the photographs.

On January 17, the accused's friend called up the woman and sought sexual favours, he said, reported PTI.

Based on the woman's complaint, a case was registered under sections 77 (voyeurism), 78 (stalking), 115(2), (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Information Technology Act, the official said.

Brick kiln owner booked for assaulting couple in Thane district

A case has been registered against a brick kiln owner for allegedly beating up a couple working for him in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday, reported PTI.

Based on a complaint lodged by the couple, the police have registered a case under sections 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 127(2) (Wrongful confinement) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976, an official said.

The couple, in their 40s, worked with the alleged accused, Dinesh Maghe, a resident of Bhiwandi, since June 2024, reported PTI.

The official said that On Friday, the victims sought the accused's permission to visit their daughter, but he refused. However, they later managed to escape and were travelling to their village when he intercepted them and dragged them back to the kiln, where he allegedly beat them up, reported PTI.

No arrests have been made in the case, and a probe is underway, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)