Official said that the police squad discovered chemicals of different brands being kept improperly in all eight godowns

Thane: Godown owner booked for illegal storage of hazardous chemicals

A case has been filed against a godown owner in Thane district district of Maharashtra for allegedly storing hazardous chemicals worth Rs 75 lakh without necessary permits, police said on Saturday.

The Thane Police's Crime Branch has sealed eight godowns at Bhiwandi's Dapoda following a raid on Friday afternoon, an official said.

According to PTI, he informed that the police squad discovered chemicals of different brands being kept improperly in all eight godowns, in violation of both legal and safety regulations.

Assistant Police Inspector Sriraj Mali said the godown owner lacked the required permit to store the hazardous materials, and the premises have been sealed to prevent further misuse.

He added said that a case has been filed against the godown owner under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Environmental Protection Act, the Manufacture, Storage, and Import of Hazardous Chemicals Rules, and the Petrochemical Act.

2 Indian companies charged with criminal conspiracies to import fentanyl precursor chemicals to US

Two Indian companies: Raxuter Chemicals and Athos Chemicals have been charged with criminal conspiracies to distribute and import fentanyl precursor chemicals to the United States (US). Bhavesh Lathiya, a founder and senior executive of Raxuter Chemicals, was arrested in New York on January 4 on the same charges, PTI reported.

US Magistrate Judge Joseph A Marutollo for the Eastern District of New York has ordered his detention pending trial. If convicted, Lathiya faces a maximum penalty of 53 years in prison.

As per PTI, this is likely the first time that Indian companies and its executives have been charged for distribution and import of fentanyl precursor chemicals to the US. Most Chinese companies have been charged for such criminal conspiracies for distribution and import of Fentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance, which is considered to be the deadliest drug threat currently facing the US.

It is a highly addictive synthetic opioid that is approximately 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine.

"We allege these companies, and a company founder and senior executive who is now in custody, conspired to distribute and import fentanyl precursor chemicals from India to the United States and Mexico," said Attorney General Merrick Garland, PTI cited.

"(We) will continue to take the fight against fentanyl directly to alleged foreign precursor chemical exporters like the companies and the individual indicted today ' because the best way to stop illicit fentanyl from killing Americans and devastating communities is by preventing it from being manufactured in the first place," said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas.

(With inputs from PTI)