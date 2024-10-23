Want ‘meaningful accountability’ in Pannun case: US

Following allegations by the US, New Delhi had set up an inquiry committee to investigate the matter

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

The US has said it would not be fully satisfied until there is "meaningful accountability" resulting from India's investigations into the alleged foiled plot to assassinate Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil.

The Indian government has denied its association or involvement with such a plot to kill an American national on US soil. Following allegations by the US, New Delhi had set up an inquiry committee to investigate the matter.

“We continue to expect and want to see accountability based on the results of that investigation, and certainly the United States won't be fully satisfied until there is meaningful accountability resulting from that investigation,” State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters at a news conference.

“There was valuable engagement with India's inquiry committee last week, and information was exchanged between our two governments to further our respective investigations. We understand that the committee will continue its investigation, and we expect to see further steps based on last week's conversations,” Patel said.

