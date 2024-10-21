The partial demolition of Sanjauli Mosque is set to begin today following approval from the Himachal Waqf Board, according to committee chairman Latif Negi. The demolition process will start from the roof of the mosque's three unauthorized floors. Negi stated that the work may take up to five months due to winter conditions and limited funds.

File Pic

Listen to this article Demolition of Sanjauli mosque to begin today after partial approval: committee chairman Negi x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Sanjauli Mosque`s partial demolition begins after Waqf Board approval. Work will start from the roof of the mosque`s three unauthorised floors. Demolition may take five months due to winter and limited funds.

The demolition of the Sanjauli Mosque in Shimla is set to commence today, according to ANI. Lucky Mohammad Latif Negi, chairman of the Sanjauli Mosque case committee, stated that the demolition will begin with the roof of the mosque's three floors. Permission for partial demolition was granted by the Himachal Waqf Board, following a court order issued by the Municipal Corporation Shimla.



Negi mentioned, as per ANI, that the demolition could take up to five months due to winter conditions and financial limitations. He highlighted the challenge of securing funding for the demolition, saying, "People are willing to donate money to build mosques, but no one is stepping forward to fund its demolition." This issue raises broader questions about community support during such challenging times.



According to ANI, Negi also explained that the mosque committee had written to the Board of Trustees seeking permission to initiate the demolition, as he is the mosque's owner. While permission was granted by Kapoor, there was no financial aid provided, leading to delays. The mosque committee had hoped that community members would rally to support the project financially, but the lack of funds has complicated the process.



ANI reports that the court gave two months for the demolition, but Negi has requested more time, stating he would seek an extension from the court. He hopes this additional time will allow the committee to organise the necessary resources for the demolition.



As per ANI, Negi also informed the Superintendent of Police in Shimla and the Municipal Corporation Commissioner about the demolition plans through a phone call. This communication is vital for ensuring the safety and security of all involved during the demolition process.



The demolition order follows protests from Hindu organisations two months ago, raising concerns about the mosque's legality. According to ANI, on October 5, the Municipal Corporation Court ordered the demolition of the three unauthorised floors of the mosque. However, the mosque committee had originally requested to demolish only two floors, aiming to preserve communal harmony.



The Himachal Muslim Organisation is considering taking the matter to the Shimla Municipal Corporation court. Negi stated, as per ANI, that citizens are free to seek legal action, but reaffirmed that the committee’s decision is focused on maintaining social peace.



Negi emphasised that 99% of the Muslim community in Shimla supports the decision, along with many in the Hindu community, ensuring that communal harmony remains intact. The committee believes that taking a measured approach to the situation is crucial for fostering mutual respect and understanding between communities.



(With inputs from ANI)

ADVERTISEMENT