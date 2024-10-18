Yikash Yadav remains at large but faces murder-for-hire charges in federal court.

The Justice Department announced criminal charges against an Indian government employee Thursday in connection with a foiled plot to kill a U.S. citizen in New York City. Yikash Yadav remains at large but faces murder-for-hire charges in federal court.

Justice Department Announces Charges Against Indian Government Employee in Connection with Foiled Plot to Assassinate U.S. Citizen in New York City https://t.co/80PSJB0q8M @NewYorkFBI pic.twitter.com/Qc6NniIFQd — FBI (@FBI) October 17, 2024

The murder-for-hire plot was first disclosed by federal prosecutors last year when they announced charges against a man, Nikhil Gupta, who was recruited by a then-unidentified Indian government employee to orchestrate the assassination of a Sikh separatist leader in New York.

