Indian government employee charged in foiled murder for hire plot in New York City

Indian government employee charged in foiled murder-for-hire plot in New York City

Updated on: 18 October,2024 11:25 AM IST  |  Washington
AP |

Yikash Yadav remains at large but faces murder-for-hire charges in federal court.

Indian government employee charged in foiled murder-for-hire plot in New York City

Indian government employee charged in foiled murder-for-hire plot in New York City
The Justice Department announced criminal charges against an Indian government employee Thursday in connection with a foiled plot to kill a U.S. citizen in New York City. Yikash Yadav remains at large but faces murder-for-hire charges in federal court.





The murder-for-hire plot was first disclosed by federal prosecutors last year when they announced charges against a man, Nikhil Gupta, who was recruited by a then-unidentified Indian government employee to orchestrate the assassination of a Sikh separatist leader in New York.

