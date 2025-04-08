Why does Jaya always get upset with the paparazzi? Manav Manglani, one of the most well-known paparazzi photographers, opened up about why the veteran actress behaves a certain way

In Pic: Jaya Bachchan

Jaya Bachchan and her love-hate relationship with the paparazzi is no secret. While the paparazzi often follow celebrities and update fans about their whereabouts, Jaya Bachchan is not someone who appreciates this invasion of privacy. But why does Jaya always get upset with the paparazzi? Manav Manglani, one of the most well-known paparazzi photographers, opened up about why the veteran actress behaves a certain way. On Jaya Bachchan's birthday, here's revisiting what the paparazzi have to say about the veteran star.

Paparazzi Manav Manglani talks about Jaya Bachchan

In an interview with Aleena Dissects, Manav said, “She is not used to so much media. During her days, there were hardly a few people who would do it all very gently. Now, the media has massively increased… She doesn’t mind them when they are at a press conference or film premiere. She hates it when they spot her off-guard. She gets shocked, ‘How come so many people gathered here? We were just out for dinner.’”

“Then she has her fun banters too. She even suggests angles to the paps—‘Yeh neeche se kyun photo le rahe ho, iss angle se lo (Why are you clicking from a low angle? Shoot it from this angle).’ She is not media-savvy. She was just used to four-five people from certain channels and that’s it,” he added, while noting, “Jaya Bachchan has her own funda.”

Jaya Bachchan on paparazzi culture

Earlier, Jaya Bachchan also shared her views on the paparazzi culture during a podcast with her granddaughter Navya Nanda. She said, “I hate it. I despise it. I despise the people who interfere in your personal life and fill their stomachs by selling those products. I hate it. I’m disgusted with such people. I always tell them, ‘Aapko sharam nahi aati hai?’ (Don’t you feel ashamed?)”

She further continued, “I feel very strongly about it and it’s not just today—I have felt this way since day one. I don’t mind if you talk about my work. Say, ‘She’s a bad actor, she did this film badly, she’s not looking nice,’ because it’s a visual medium—I don’t mind that. But the rest, I do mind.”

Jaya Bachchan gets angry at fan

In a video, Jaya Bachchan is seen standing at a venue among other attendees when she feels a tap on her shoulder. She turns around to find an elderly woman dressed in a green saree. The lady’s touch startles Jaya, who firmly holds the woman’s hand and pulls it aside. Then, Jaya notices a man—likely the elderly woman’s husband—recording the moment on his phone. Irritated, she says something to him before walking away.