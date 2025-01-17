Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Thane Cops book 40 persons over obscenity acts in bar

Thane: Cops book 40 persons over obscenity acts in bar

Updated on: 17 January,2025 10:38 AM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent

The alleged obscenity came to light during a police raid at the bar located along the Kalyan-Shil road on the night of January 14

Thane: Cops book 40 persons over obscenity acts in bar

The police in Maharashtra's Thane district have filed a case against nearly 40 individuals, including eight female servers and as many customers, for allegedly indulging in obscenity in a bar, an official said on Friday, PTI reported.


The alleged obscenity came to light during a police raid at the bar located along the Kalyan-Shil road on the night of January 14, he said.


Dombivali's Manpada police on Wednesday filed a case against 23 men associated with the bar, eight female servers and eight customers over objectionable conduct, the official added, PTI reported.


Earlier, in another incident, Twenty-four persons, including 19 women staffers, were booked after a bar was raided in Bhiwandi in Thane district, a police official said on Thursday, reported news agency PTI.

The Kongaon police station official added that the raid took place on Tuesday.

"The accused were indulging in obscene acts. They have been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for obscenity and other offences. No one has been arrested in the case. Further probe is underway," he added.

In June last year, 52 individuals were booked for obscenity, rules violation after raid at Navi Mumbai bar

An official said that police filed an FIR against 52 persons, including 21 women, for alleged violation of rules and obscenity at a Navi Mumbai bar, reported news agency PTI.

The police's anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC) conducted a raid on the restaurant-cum-bar located at the Vashi APMC market.

They found a number of persons there indulging in obscene acts and flouting various norms at the Navi Mumbai bar, the official from APMC police station told PTI.

Based on a complaint by the AHTC team member, the police registered an FIR against 52 persons, including 21 women, 11 waiters, the restaurant's manager and nine customers, under Indian Penal Code sections 294 (obscenity) and 34 (common intention) and the Maharashtra Police Act, the official said.

Railway police swiftly nab mobile snatcher within hours in Thane

In a swift operation, the Railway Police apprehended a mobile phone snatcher within hours of the theft in Maharashtra's Thane district, as per PTI reports. The accused, Subham Chavilal Yadav, 27, allegedly targeted a passenger on a local train at Dombivli railway station on Monday morning.

The stolen device, valued at Rs 17,500, was recovered shortly after Yadav’s arrest, officials said. The theft occurred when the train halted at Dombivli station, allowing the accused to grab the mobile phone before fleeing.

Following a complaint by the victim, the Railway Police promptly launched an investigation. Within just two hours, their efforts paid off as Yadav was tracked down and apprehended. Senior Inspector Kiran Undre of the Dombivli Railway Police commended his team for their prompt and efficient handling of the case, highlighting their commitment to maintaining commuter safety.

The accused has been booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, India’s criminal code, which was recently updated. Legal proceedings are underway, and authorities are ensuring all necessary evidence is documented to secure a conviction.

Incidents of mobile thefts on local trains have been a persistent issue in urban areas like Mumbai and Thane. The quick action by the Railway Police underscores their vigilance and determination to curb such crimes, ensuring safer travel for daily commuters.

(With inputs from PTI)

