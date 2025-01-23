Two firemen were injured by a stray dog bite during efforts to clear a fallen tree at Gavdevi Bus Stop in Thane. The injured were treated at Kalwa's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital.

File Pic

Listen to this article Stray dog attack injures two firemen during tree removal in Thane x 00:00

On 22nd January 2025, at approximately 10:56 PM, the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) received information about a tree collapse near Santoshi Mata Temple, beside Gavdevi Ground, at Gavdevi Bus Stop in Thane (West). The incident was reported by Mr. Chandrakant Bhalerao (Mobile: 9892787557).

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding promptly, personnel from the Disaster Management Cell, equipped with one pickup vehicle, and the fire brigade team with one fire vehicle, reached the location. Upon arrival, they initiated the task of cutting and removing the dangerous sections of the fallen tree to ensure public safety.

While carrying out the tree-cutting operations, a stray dog at the site attacked and injured two firemen. The injured personnel are identified as follows:

Mr. Ravindra Shelke (Age: 37)

Injury: Dog bite to the right leg

Mr. Suryavanshi Vispute (Age: 26)

Injury: Dog bite to the right leg

Both injured firemen were immediately taken to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, Kalwa, for medical treatment.

The team successfully removed the dangerous portions of the tree with the assistance of the Disaster Management Cell staff and fire brigade officers. However, the remaining parts of the tree will be cleared by the Tree Authority Department.

This incident highlights the challenges faced by emergency responders while addressing public safety concerns. The Thane Municipal Corporation continues its efforts to mitigate risks and address such situations efficiently.