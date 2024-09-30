The man drove to the bridge in an SUV, parked it near a signboard and jumped into the sea, an official said

A Sewri police team searching for the man on Monday

Man jumps off Atal Setu; search operations underway in Sewri

A man allegedly jumped off the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link officially called as the Atal Setu bridge, after parking his car on the route on Monday morning, the police said.

The police launched a search and rescue operation for the man following the incident that occurred at Sewri, an official said.

The police are also searching for the relatives of the man to find the motive behind his alleged extreme step.

The vehicle is registered in the name of one Sushant Chakravarti, the official said.

The matter came to light when the police got information that a man had allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the bridge.

An official said, “We checked the CCTV footage and found out that the man had come to Atal Setu in a car. We checked the number plate of the car and found out that the car was registered in the name of one Sushant Chakravarti. Efforts underway to trace the man and pull him out of the sea."

Past incidents at Atal Setu

In an another incident earlier this month, a 35-year-old banker from a well-known bank in Pune tragically took his own life by jumping from the Atal Setu Bridge on September 3 morning.

According to the police, the banker had traveled from Pune to Mumbai to visit a relative. It is believed that work-related stress drove him to take this extreme step.

The banker was a resident of Pimpri in Pune. He was employed by a well-known bank.

The police, after taking statements from family members, revealed that he had traveled to Mumbai for a meeting.

He went to Chembur to meet his father-in-law and was returning to Pune via the Atal Setu when he stopped on the bridge and jumped. CCTV footage from the bridge showed a car stopping, after which the monitoring team alerted the patrolling officers, who quickly reached the spot. The rescue team recovered the body, which was handed over to his family, a police officer had earlier said.

Meanwhile, in a similar incident in July, a 38-year-old engineer had allegedly jumped off the Atal Setu.

The incident took place on July 24.

The 'Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu', also known as the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL), that connects south Mumbai with the satellite city of Navi Mumbai, was inaugurated in January this year.

The six-lane bridge is 21.8 km long with a 16.5 km sea-link.

(with PTI inputs)