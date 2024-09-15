A 14-lane road will be built near Atal Setu, which will further connect to Pune via a ring road and then onwards to Bengaluru, Gadkari said

Nitin Gadkari. File Pic

A proposed 14-lane road near the Atal Setu sea bridge or Mumbai Trans Harbour Link in city that will connect to Pune via a ring road will bring down traffic on Mumbai-Pune Expressway by 50 per cent, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Sunday, reported the PTI.

Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways was talking about road plans for Mumbai-Bengaluru at an alumni event organised by COEP Technological University on the occasion of Engineer's Day.

"There is huge traffic on Mumbai-Pune Expressway. A 14-lane road will be built near Atal Setu, which will further connect to Pune via a ring road and then onwards to Bengaluru. This road will bring down traffic on Mumbai-Pune Expressway by 50 per cent," Nitin Gadkari said.

The Atal Setu is the country's longest sea bridge and connects Sewri in Mumbai to Navi Mumbai.

Speaking at the event, Nitin Gadkari said that India was ranked third in the world in the automobile sector and in the next 25 years all vehicles will run on electricity and not fossil fuels.

"Our technology should be economical. We can use garbage to make roads. Around 80 lakh tonnes of garbage has been used to build new roads. There is huge scope for researchers in this sector," Nitin Gadkari asserted, according to the PTI.

Stressing on the Centre's Atmanirbhar (self reliance) concept, he said India needs "smart villages" rather than smart cities.

"The standard of living of farmers should improve. Only then we can call them atmanirbhar," he pointed out, as per the PTI.

The Atal Setu, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12, 2024, and opened for traffic the next day, has swiftly become an important part of Mumbai's transport network.

As India's longest bridge and the longest bridge over water, it has substantially improved traffic flow and it last month passed a historic milestone, with over 50 lakh vehicles passing through in just over seven months, MMRDA said.

From January 13 to August 25, 2024, a total of 50,04,350 automobiles, including public buses, private cars, and commercial vehicles, have used this vital connection, MMRDA said in their communique.

(with PTI inputs)