The survivor revealed to one of her friends who lived in the same locality. She encouraged the girl to go to the police and file a complaint

Representative image

Listen to this article Mumbai Police arrest mother & stepfather of city girl for rape, forced abortion x 00:00

The mother and stepfather of a Mumbai girl have been arrested by Borivali Police for rape and causing an abortion. Three other accused-- the stepfather's sister and the girl's two husbands--are at large.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police sources said that the 50-year-old man allegedly raped his stepdaughter when she was 16 and when she became pregnant from the assault, her mother gave her abortion pills.

All five accused, including the girl's mother and aunt, have been booked under the relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, the POCSO Act and the Child Marriage Act.

An officer said that the victim lived in the village with her mother and other siblings and her stepfather was in Mumbai. Two years ago, she came to the city and began living with the man.

"Her stepfather repeatedly sexually assaulted her resulting in pregnancy. Instead of reporting the matter to the police, her mother sided with the accused and gave her abortion pills. After the medical abortion, the man sent the girl to his sister in Delhi and asked her to get married," the official added.

The aunt got her married, however, she returned to her home after a few days. He refused to go to her husband's home. Seeing this, her aunt got her married to another man. However, she did not stay with him either and returned to Mumbai. She began living with her stepfather again and he began sexually assaulting her again.

The survivor revealed to one of her friends who lived in the same locality. She encouraged the girl to go to the police and file a complaint.

On the instructions of senior officials, we registered the case under the relevant sections of BNS, POCSO and the Child Marriage Act. The accused stepfather and mother were arrested on October 18. Three persons are yet to be arrested, the officer said.