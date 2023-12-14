Mumbai: The Charkop clean-up act

Hours after this paper’s front page report hit the stands, civic body clears dusty site at Kandivli, which was putting residents at risk

Stretch between Mahavir Nagar and Charkop before and after this newspaper highlighted the issue

The civic body immediately swung into action, washing the areas where dust had gathered The BMC recently started carrying out footpath and road-related work After the issue was raised by mid-day, officials concerned immediately took up measures

After mid-day exposed how the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) failed to abide by its own pollution-mitigation regulations by allowing debris to pile up on a 3-km stretch at Kandivli West, the civic body immediately swung into action, washing the areas where dust had gathered.

The BMC recently started carrying out footpath and road-related work on the stretch from Mahavir Nagar to Charkop. Residents, who are already dealing with narrow roads, expected the civic body to at least take measures to control the dust as the corporation itself had, on October 28, issued guidelines to all construction sites.

Civic guidelines

As per the BMC’s guidelines, open/loose soil, sand, construction materials and any kind and quantity of debris should be kept in a demarcated/dedicated area that is properly barricaded and fully covered/enclosed under a tarpaulin cover. It should be ensured that no construction materials and debris are dumped on public roads, sidewalks, footpaths and open spaces.



After the issue was raised by the mid-day, the officials concerned immediately took up measures. The piles of debris that were lying on roads without any tarpaulin cover were carried away and the BMC then sent a tanker to wash the entire stretch that was covered with dust for days. Within an hour, the road was washed. Though the swift action by the BMC resulted in a dust-free road, the residents asked why the civic body had waited until a complaint was raised.

Residents’ complaints

“The corporation has all the machinery needed to take the appropriate measures. It can give strict instructions to contractors. So why were they waiting for citizens to complain? Can’t they see what is happening on the roads?” said Sanjay Bhat, a resident of Charkop.



Ahmed, an X user, wrote that even Hill Road in Bandra and adjoining roads are facing a similar situation due to rampant digging. “All these norms are only on paper and to fool the public,” he posted. According to an officer from the BMC’s roads department, the contractor concerned has been notified about the issue and they will take extra precautions from now on.

3 km

Length of Kandivli stretch