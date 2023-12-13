Pollution menace: Who will pull up the BMC?

Civic body issues 1,000+ notices for errant construction sites; but its own department is wreaking havoc on 3-km stretch in Kandivli

Uncovered debris seen lying along side of road

BMC is currently carrying out work on drains and footpaths on a 3-km stretch Although a few locations along the stretch have been fenced Local residents say the dust caused by it spreads on roads and causes air pollution

While the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started serving notices to construction sites over air pollution issues, their own work needs some regulation, citizens feel. The civic body is currently carrying out work on drains and footpaths on a 3-km stretch from Mahavir Nagar to Charkop in Kandivli. Although a few locations along the stretch have been fenced with metal boards, debris at the site is not covered or sprinkled with water, leading to dust spreading in the area.