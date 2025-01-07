The shooter fled from the spot with the victim's bag of valuables, DCP (Zone 1) Pravin Mundhe said; the incident occurred late on Monday night, around 10.30 pm, at P Dmello Road, which is under the jurisdiction of MRA Marg Police Station

Representational Image

Listen to this article Mumbai: Man injured in firing near P D'Mello Road, assailant flees away with valuables x 00:00

The officials said that a man sustained bullet injury after an unidentified person opened fire at him near P D'Mello Road in South Mumbai.

ADVERTISEMENT

The shooter fled from the spot with the victim's bag of valuables, DCP (Zone 1) Pravin Mundhe said.

He said the incident occurred late on Monday night, around 10.30 pm, at P Dmello Road, which is under the jurisdiction of MRA Marg Police Station.

The victim sustained a bullet injury below the knee, he said.

The man was rushed to the hospital, he said, adding he is out of danger.

Multiple teams of Mumbai Police are working to nab the accused persons, he said.

A case is being registered at the MRA Marg Police Station.