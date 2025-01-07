Breaking News
Updated on: 07 January,2025 10:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Diwakar Sharma | diwakar.sharma@mid-day.com

The officials said that a man sustained bullet injury after an unidentified person opened fire at him near P D'Mello Road in South Mumbai.


The shooter fled from the spot with the victim's bag of valuables, DCP (Zone 1) Pravin Mundhe said.


He said the incident occurred late on Monday night, around 10.30 pm, at P Dmello Road, which is under the jurisdiction of MRA Marg Police Station.


The victim sustained a bullet injury below the knee, he said. 

The man was rushed to the hospital, he said, adding he is out of danger.

Multiple teams of Mumbai Police are working to nab the accused persons, he said.

A case is being registered at the MRA Marg Police Station. 

south mumbai mumbai police mumbai crime news mumbai mumbai news

