The incident occurred in Ambernath area on Saturday when the victim went to the construction site of a business park to deliver the cement bricks in a truck

The police on Monday said that a 48-year-old man was killed after cement bricks fell on him at a construction site in Thane district of Maharashtra, reported news agency PTI.

The incident occurred in Ambernath area on Saturday when the victim, Vasant Kushabha Sathe, went to the construction site of a business park to deliver the cement bricks in a truck, reported PTI.

As he got off the truck to unload the material, some bricks from a construction lift at the site fell on his head, leaving him severely injured, an official from Ambernath police station said, reported PTI.

Some people present there rushed the man to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

The police sent the body for postmortem and registered a case of accidental death, he said.

In another incident, three school students were injured after a car driven by a 22-year-old man knocked them down in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday, reported PTI.

The incident took place on Saturday morning when Nikhil Tapeshwar Sharma (15) and his friends Dipesh Jitendra Sharma and Prince Ramesh Sharma, both aged 12, were walking to their school in the Kalyan area, reported PTI.

Accused Tanmay Anil Rane, who was driving a car, lost control over the wheel and the vehicle hit the three boys, injuring them, an official said, reported PTI.

Rane then rushed the injured students to a hospital. The boys were discharged after treatment, he said.

Police have registered a case against Rane under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act, he added.

Meanwhile, a 35-year-old labourer died after falling into a manhole in Borivali West in the northern part of Mumbai on Thursday, a civic official said, reported PTI.

The incident happened at 4:30pm near Ambaji Mandir close to Gokhale school on Shimpoli road and the deceased has been identified as Sunil Siddharth Wakode, a contract worker, reported PTI.

"The manhole, which is part of the BMC sewerage line, was forcefully opened by a hotel owner for cleaning for which he deputed private contract labourers. While it was being cleaned, Wakhode fell inside. He was declared dead on arrival at Babasaheb Ambedkar hospital. Fire brigade and ward staff were sent to the site," a release said.

(With inputs from PTI)