Prima facie it is a case of suicide, Kopri police station's senior inspector Ranjeet Dere said

Representational Image

Listen to this article Woman found hanging at Thane chawl; cops suspect suicide x 00:00

The officials on Wednesday said that the body of a 25-year-old woman has been found hanging at a room in a Thane chawl, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prima facie it is a case of suicide, Kopri police station's senior inspector Ranjeet Dere told PTI.

An official from Kopri fire station said they received a call at around 10 pm on Monday from some occupants of the Thane chawl (row tenement), located at Koliwada in Thane (East), about foul smell emanating from a locked house there, reported PTI.

Fire personnel rushed to the spot, cut open the Thane chawl house lock and found a woman, who was unmarried, hanging from an iron bar in a room, he said, adding the deceased was a tenant at the chawl, reported PTI.

After being alerted, the Kopri police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem.

The police on Tuesday registered a case of accidental death and were conducting a probe into it.

In another incident, A portion of the false ceiling of a flat in a seven-storey building, which was classified as "most dangerous", collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane city shortly after midnight on Wednesday, civic officials said.

No one was injured in the incident which took place at 12.42 am in the 40-year-old Sainath Kripa building located in Thane (East), Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

The false ceiling of a flat on the fifth floor collapsed while its occupants were sleeping, he said.

Local fire personnel and the regional disaster management cell team members rushed to the spot and cleared the debris.

Last month, the civic body issued a notice for the building, classified as "most dangerous" (C-1 category), to be vacated and demolished, said the official.

Despite the notice, six-seven families were still residing in the building, which has 32 tenements, he said.

Civic officials would take further action on the building, he added.

Meanwhile, a 48-year-old man was killed after cement bricks fell on him at a construction site in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday, reported PTI.

The incident occurred in the Ambernath area on Saturday when the victim, Vasant Kushabha Sathe, went to the construction site of a business park to deliver the cement bricks in a truck, reported PTI.

As he got off the truck to unload the material, some bricks from a construction lift at the site fell on his head, leaving him severely injured, an official from Ambernath police station said, reported PTI.

Some people present there rushed the man to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)