During this period, passengers can travel via the Transharbour Line using the same tickets and passes; this arrangement will be in place until the issue with the OHE is resolved

Harbour Line local train services in Mumbai were disrupted due to a broken Overhead Equipment (OHE) between Mankhurd and Vashi railway stations. During this period, passengers were allowed to travel on the Transharbour Line using the same tickets and passes.

We regret to inform you that there is a disruption in services due to a broken Overhead Equipment (OHE) between Mankhurd and Vashi on the Harbour Line. — DRM Mumbai CR (@drmmumbaicr) August 31, 2024

"We regret to inform you that there is a disruption in services due to a broken Overhead Equipment (OHE) between Mankhurd and Vashi on the Harbour Line," the Central Railway Mumbai division said in a post on X while sharing an update on the Mumbai local train update.

New suburban corridor among 12 rail projects underway

Meanwhile, as many as 12 rail projects, including a new suburban corridor, are underway in the Mumbai Division of the Central Railway, Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a social media post late Friday.

According to Minister Vaishnaw, Phase 1 of the new fifth and sixth line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kurla is expected to be completed by the end of next year. The construction will "enhance local train services by segregating local and mail/express train movements".

In a post on X, he said the sixth rail line between Mumbai Central and Borivali is underway. "8.9 km Khar-Goregaon stretch already completed and commissioned. Work on the remaining Goregaon-Borivali stretch is progressing rapidly," he said.

Minister Vaishnaw said that the extension of the Harbour Line from Goregaon-Borivali will help decongest the Andheri-Borivali section, adding that the land acquisition for the project is currently underway.

Similarly, the utility shifting work for the fifth and sixth rail lines between Borivali-Virar is currently in progress. The rail lines are expected to relieve stress on the Borivali-Palghar fast corridor, which will be left exclusively for suburban trains.

Earthwork and bridge construction are currently underway for the quadrupling of the Virar-Dahanu Road section. It is a "crucial infrastructure project that will greatly enhance rail connectivity and alleviate congestion in the region", he said.