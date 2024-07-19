Mumbai: Local train services disrupted amid heavy rains on Friday

Services were affected on the Harbour line due to water logging on tracks in Chunabhatti while Main line of the Central Railway were delayed due to a technical glitch in a train engine. Western Railway claimed that its suburban services were “running”

Representational Image. File Pic

Mumbai Local train and bus services were affected on Friday due to heavy downpours since early morning.

Public transport was slowed down due to waterlogging on some roads and railway tracks.

According to commuters, the suburban trains are running at least 15 to 20 minutes late, reported PTI.

As per the PTI report, water has accumulated on tracks at Chunabhatti on the Harbour line due to heavy showers and high tide, said a railway official. The movement of trains has slowed down a bit, he said.

The weather department had predicted a hightide of 4.02 meters to occur at 10.46am on Friday.

Potential flooding can be caused in low-lying areas when high tide and heavy rains occur simultaneuosly as the water doesn’t flow into the sea during that time.

Meanwhile, services on the Main line of the Central Railway were delayed due to a technical glitch in a train engine, officials said, reported PTI.

Western Railway claimed that its suburban services were “running”.

In the 24 hour period ending at 8 am on Friday, Mumbai’s island city recorded an average rainfall of 78 mm. As per a civic official, the figure for eastern Mumbai and western Mumbai was 57 mm and 67 mm rainfall, respectively.

The Mumbai India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rains in the city.

🗓️ १९ जुलै २०२४



⛈️☔ मुंबई शहर व उपनगरात काही ठिकाणी मध्यम स्वरुपाचा पाऊस कोसळेल; तर काही ठिकाणी अतिजोरदार पाऊस कोसळण्याची शक्यता आहे.



🌊 भरती - सकाळी - १०:४६ वाजता - ४.०२ मीटर



ओहोटी - सायंकाळी - ०४:४८ वाजता - २.२२ मीटर



🌊 भरती - रात्री - १०:३१ वाजता - ३.४३ मीटर… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 19, 2024

Menwhile, the collective lake levels in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to the city are now at 38 per cent, as per the BMC data.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, on Thursday, the collective lake levels or water stock in Mumbai lakes is now at 5,56,781 million litres of water or 38.47 per cent.

Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

As per the data shared by the civic body, the water level in Tansa is at 73.49 per cent. At Modak-Sagar, 57.61 per cent of water stock is available.

In Middle Vaitarna 35.19 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 8.43 per cent, Bhatsa 37.08 per cent, Vehar 57.38 per cent and Tulsi 85.50 per cent of useful water level is available.