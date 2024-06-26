Breaking News
Boy kidnapped for ransom in Jalna, rescued; his neighbour among 3 held
Drugs worth Rs 18.90 lakh seized; 3 held in Thane
No MVA ally should name CM face, instead focus on gaining power: Jayant Patil
CR's Harbour line services can now hit top speed of 95 kmph
Accused held after 11 years from UP in 2013 Palghar murder case
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai local train updates CRs Harbour line services can now hit top speed of 95 kmph

Mumbai local train updates: CR's Harbour line services can now hit top speed of 95 kmph

Updated on: 26 June,2024 09:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The increase in the speed limit has resulted in “reduction in travelling time” and “improvement in punctuality” of the local trains on the route, Central Railway said

Mumbai local train updates: CR's Harbour line services can now hit top speed of 95 kmph

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Mumbai local train updates: CR's Harbour line services can now hit top speed of 95 kmph
x
00:00

Mumbai local trains on the Central Railway’s Harbour line now take 2-3 minutes less to cover the distance between Tilak Nagar and Panvel stations as their top speed on this corridor has been increased to 95 kmph from 80 kmph, an official said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.


The increase in the speed limit has resulted in “reduction in travelling time” and “improvement in punctuality” of the local trains on the route, Central Railway said in a release.


Central Railway’s Harbour corridor gives suburban connectivity to Navi Mumbai and Western suburbs of Mumbai from South Mumbai. It is spread between CSMT-Goregaon and CSMT-Panvel. Local trains can attain the top speed limit of 95 kmph between Tilak Nagar and Panvel in Navi Mumbai, according to the PTI.


“This (increase in speed limit) has resulted in the reduction of travelling time by 2 to 3 minutes on the Tilak Nagar - Panvel section with improvement of punctuality as well, which will be incorporated in the new timetable,” the release stated, as per the PTI.

According to the release, various infrastructure measures, including strengthening of tracks, overhead equipment (OHE) modification, signalling and other technical works, are being carried out to increase the speed of trains.

The release said that increasing the speed beyond 80 kmph was earlier not possible due to the constraints of “braking distance adequacy”.

“In order to facilitate increase in speed, rakes with equivalent speed potential are being utilised which will also enhance the scope for modernized rakes for better service,” the release said, according to the PTI.

Central Railway claimed that to ensure the safety of running trains and better riding comfort for passengers, tracks are being maintained to the best of standards and replacement of “old age assets” is also being undertaken on priority.

“The (top) speed of trains has been increased after ensuring all safety aspects and technical inspection by the officials concerned,” the release said, reported the PTI.

Of the more than 30 lakh daily commuters on Central Railway, around 9-10 lakh use the Harbour line corridor where 614 services are run by the railways.

(with PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai local train mumbai trains mumbai news central railway maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK