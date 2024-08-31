A case has been registered under BNS and POCSO Act provisions against the 35-year-old man, an official said

A man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly kidnapping and sexually abusing his 2-year-old neighbour in Kalyan area of Thane district in Maharashtra, a police official said, reported the PTI.

The incident took place on Friday, the Kalyan taluka police station official said.

"He took the child to a desolate place and sexually abused her. He then fled from the scene. The girl, who was in distress, told her parents about the incident following which they approached the police and a case has been registered under BNS and POCSO Act provisions against the 35-year-old man. Further probe is underway," he added, according to the PTI.

Meanwhile, a man was arrested for allegedly raping a four-and-half-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Palghar district, the police said on Friday, reported the PTI.

The police on Thursday arrested the 19-year-old accused, a labourer, in connection with the alleged incident that occurred in Jawhar taluka of Palghar district on Wednesday, according to the PTI.

The child's parents were at work, and she was home with her grandparents when the accused allegedly entered her house and sexually assaulted her, an official said.

The accused was a labourer involved in cable laying work in the victim's locality, the official said.

The child informed her mother about the assault the next day, following which a complaint was lodged with the police, he said.

The accused has been arrested under section 64 (rape) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

Following the incident, local activists from various political parties and social organisations from Jawhar and Mokhada staged a protest, demanding capital punishment for the accused, the news agency reported.

In an another incident, earlier this week, a 16-year-old teenage girl was allegedly raped and beaten up by her father on multiple occasions in Badlapur town of Maharashtra's Thane district, the police said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

The 54-year-old accused is on the run and the police have launched an operation to trace and nab him, they said.

"The accused used to beat up his minor daughter frequently and raped her several times. The latest incident took place on August 22, following which the girl ran away from home out of fear, but returned later. On Monday, she approached the police and lodged a complaint against her father," an official of Badlapur East police station said, as per the PTI.

