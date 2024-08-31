A cases under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, was registered against the Thane teacher

Representational Image

Police have registered a case against a female tuition teacher in Thane district of Maharashtra for allegedly hitting a six-year-old girl student with a ruler scale for not being able to write properly, an official said, reported news agency PTI.

The incident occurred around 11.30 am on Thursday in Sagaon village, he said, reported PTI.

"The Thane teacher, Sarika Ghag, hit the girl with a ruler scale and also hit her on her ears for not studying well and for being unable to write properly. After returning home, the child complained to her mother about the teacher. Her parents then approached the police and lodged a complaint," the official of Manpada police station said, reported PTI.

A cases under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, was registered against the Thane teacher.

Teacher held for showing obscene videos to girl students on mobile phone

In another case, police have arrested a male teacher of a civic school at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly showing obscene videos to girl students on his mobile phone, an official said on Thursday, reported PTI.

The accused, identified as Muzammil, was arrested on Wednesday, he said, reported PTI.

His wrongdoing came to light after a girl told about it to her parents, the police said.

"Of late, a Class 7 girl was going late to her school. As it happened on a regular basis, the school headmaster called her parents to know why this was happening. But the minor did not tell anything about it to them at that time," senior inspector Vinayak Gaikwad of Shanti Nagar police station said, reported PTI.

"When the victim returned home, she opened up and told her parents that she does not feel like going to school ever since a teacher showed obscene videos to her on his mobile phone and misbehaved with her. She said he did the same thing to some other girl students as well," he said, reported PTI.

After knowing this, her parents approached the police and lodged a complaint against the teacher, based on which an FIR was registered, he said.

The teacher was later arrested and booked under section 74 (assault or use of criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said, adding that investigation into the case was on.

(With inputs from PTI)