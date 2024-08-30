The pregnant nurse's husband kicked her in the stomach and face, the police said. Her mother-in-law and sisters-in-law also joined him and when the complainant's mother tried to intervene, she was also attacked by the family accused in the case, the police in Bhiwandi in Thane district, said

Representative pic

Listen to this article Five relatives, including husband, held for assaulting pregnant nurse in Maharashtra's Thane district x 00:00

The police in the Thane district of Maharashtra have registered a first information report (FIR) against five relatives, including the husband, of a pregnant nurse for allegedly assaulting her, an officer said on Thursday.



The complainant was reportedly attacked on August 14 after she confronted her husband over his "behaviour" with other women, the officer added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused husband, Miraj Mohammad Ali Momin, allegedly kicked the nurse in the stomach and face. Her mother-in-law and sisters-in-law also purportedly assaulted her. It has been alleged that the complainant's mother was also attacked when she tried to intervene and stop the assault on her daughter, news agency PTI reported.



The nurse was given treatment in Thane Civil Hospital after the attack. Following her recovery, she filed a complaint at Nizampura police station in Bhiwandi, the police said.

The five accused have been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 91 (act done with intent to prevent a child being born alive or to cause death after birth), 115(2) for voluntarily causing hurt (352) and 351(2) for criminal intimidation, the police said.

The cops are awaiting medical reports to know the status of the woman's pregnancy.

Thane cloth merchant duped of Rs 47 lakh by two traders

A 45-year-old cloth merchant was allegedly cheated of more than Rs 47 lakh by two traders from other states in Maharashtra's Thane district, a police officer said on Friday, reported news agency PTI.



The accused have been identified as Bhawarlal Prajapati from Gujarat and Mukesh Kumar Jaiswal, a resident of Rajasthan.

The trader from Bhiwandi said he had supplied cloth worth more than Rs 47 lakh to the two accused traders between April and June last year. However, the two traders allegedly did not pay him for the material.

Despite several efforts, when he failed to get his money back, the merchant approached the police to file a complaint. The police have booked the Prajapati and Jaiswal in the case.

An agent has also been named in the cloth merchant's complaint. However, he has not been booked yet, the police officer added.

(With PTI inputs)